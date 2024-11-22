Providence watched over both George Washington, the father of our country, and Donald Trump, the 45th and soon-to-be 47th president. With Trump’s re-election, there is a sense of relief and immense thanks to God. Before the election, we America First Patriots (aka “Trumpists”) were truly fearful of a future with another figurehead president. Nor did we want the America we grew up in to perish in a sea of socialism.

The MAGA world is not composed of atheists. We are believers. We believe that November 5 was a day of deliverance. What went on in the Biden Administration was right out of Orwell’s 1984. So many of us feared expressing our thoughts out of concern that we could join the J-6 prisoners. This is what the Stalinists wanted.

I had planned to go to Washington for a rally, but when the friend I was to go with pulled out due to illness, I kept asking myself, what happens to my sick wife if I am carted away? She needs me to take care of her. She cannot fend for herself. Who would know? Who would tell her where I was? We no longer had individual rights guaranteed by law. We were no longer America.

Image by Vince Coyner

We in America were living the Soviet experience. Illegal searches, prosecutions, and imprisonments, not to mention cold-blooded murder. Remember Ashli Babbit? I’ve written about the government plan for an American Tiananmen Square conducted by our military.

Moreover, daily news reports showed Jewish citizens have faced 1930s Nazi-era persecution, with college students attacked because they were Jews. On campuses, there were calls again for another Jewish genocide in America, making synagogue vandalism, which has been increasingly common, seem almost secondary. Perhaps the most outrageous part of all this was that the faculties of our most prestigious universities allowed this to go on and even endorsed it in many cases.

It hasn’t just been the Jews whom leftists have targeted. Christians have been targeted generally across America and, very specifically, in our military. There has been an ongoing communist-style purge of Christians with a special emphasis on anti-Catholicism, which is reminiscent of a past era we thought was long gone.

With Trump elected and standing in the way of this collapse into totalitarianism, it’s impossible to look at President-elect Trump without seeing the image of George Washington and the hand of the Almighty.

God was with George Washington

Soldier, statesman, and Father of our Country, whether in the 18th century or today, there was and will be no one like General and President Washington. Our Revolutionary War started with the exchange of fire at Concord and Lexington in 1775. (“The Shot Heard ‘Round the World“ refers to this initial engagement.)

After the Founders signed The Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia on July 4, 1776, citizen Washington became General Washington, Commander of our Continental Army. The deciding battle of this war was fought in Yorktown, Virginia, in October 1781.

That battle almost never happened. Earlier in the year, things were looking very grim for the Patriots. Over the years, Washington faced two major desertion cycles because the new nation’s government in Philadelphia couldn’t raise the money to fund the war, including paying the troops fighting and dying for the dream of independence.

In the first desertion cycle, Washington convinced the men to return to the ranks without punishment. The second time, he executed the ringleaders. There was no third time. He did what was necessary to hold his army together for the climactic battle to come.

Robert Morris was the Founder charged with funding the war. However, when it came to the battle of Yorktown, Morris came up empty. When he told Washington, the latter responded, “send for Salomon,” referring to the Jewish investor and financier Haym Salomon.

Salomon, a loyal Patriot, bundled notes of debt to sell abroad. Using those funds and help from the French Navy, Washington’s army carried the day. When General Cornwallis surrendered, that marked the war’s end, although the official treaty ending hostilities was not signed until 1783 in Versailles.

Washington’s chief asset was that he would not quit. In His Excellency: George Washington, author Joseph Ellis captures the essence of Washington and the Revolutionary War:

A central lesson of his life — survive and you shall succeed — seemed to be holding true in the months after Valley Forge. In one sense the War of Independence might best be described as a marathon, and Washington’s distinguishing virtue thus becomes his stamina.

In battle, Washington took the lead. In this, he could not be more different from former President Barack Obama’s cowardly “leading from behind” approach to foreign wars or soon-to-be former President Joe Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. Washington had jackets riddled with bullet holes, and yet no bullet ever found its mark. This is why he is seen as God’s soldier.

God is with Donald Trump

Let’s look at Donald Trump’s stamina and what he has endured since that June day in 2015 when he rode down the golden escalator to announce he would run for president of the United States. From the moment he left the White House, he’s faced warfare—in the form of “lawfare”—at the hands of a corrupt and perverted Democrat administration. Every charge brought against him was bogus, and yet the complicit media invariably celebrated the charges (and verdicts) as legitimate.

On July 13, in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump survived an assassination attempt and responded like a champion fighter who refuses to go down. The image of him waving his fist in the air and shouting, “Fight! Fight! Fight!” is now indelibly marked on our nation’s history, never to be forgotten.

We will tell our children, and they will tell their children, and so on down the future generations. Trump displayed a soldier’s physical courage. The term “soldiering on” applies here. Regardless of what is thrown against you, regardless of what is happening around you, you keep moving forward. Fight! Fight! Fight!

As someone who has built hundreds of homes (although none named “Bienenfeld Towers”), I share President Trump’s intense appreciation for the “deplorables” who “cling to their Bibles and guns.” These men and women built and continue to maintain our nation—plumbers, electricians, carpenters, and concrete masons, along with truck drivers, oil rig operators, farmers, and factory workers—and made America successful. “Success” includes the wars fought predominantly by the working and middle classes. Our great military leaders were drawn from their ranks.

Does anyone really think that the Clintons, Obamas, Bidens, or Kamala Harris actually know people like this? They treat us like garbage, call us garbage, and wonder why we don’t vote for them.

President Trump knows that without all of us hard-working Americans, there is no America. The Democratic Party seems oblivious to this. Trump recognized America’s forgotten men and women.

President Trump never backed down from a challenge or threat. He remained undeterred despite two failed assassination attempts and an Iranian plan for another. Many people also believe Trump is one of God’s soldiers on earth.

We weren’t alive nearly 250 years ago when Providence guided General and then President George Washington. We are fortunate to be living through this historic time when Providence is guiding President Donald Trump to Make America Great Again.