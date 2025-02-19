Nigerian politician Adamu Garba alleges that USAID funds have been funneled to Islamic terrorist groups, including Boko Haram, fueling a brutal campaign of violence against Christians in Nigeria. The accusations echo broader concerns about the misuse of U.S. foreign aid and its devastating global consequences.

Key Points:

• Nigerian politician Adamu Garba claims USAID funds have been used to arm Boko Haram, ISIS, and other Islamic terrorist groups in Nigeria.

• Boko Haram, often disguised as Fulani herdsmen, has terrorized Nigerian Christians, displacing hundreds of thousands and killing hundreds in 2018 alone.

• U.S. Congressman Scott Perry alleges that 697 million in USAID funds were misdirected to terrorist organizations, including 136 million intended for school construction in Pakistan.

• Garba questions how $824 million in USAID funding to Nigeria last year seemingly vanished without benefiting announced recipients.

• USAID is now proven to operate as a “dark money” laundering operation, enabling global corruption and violence under the guise of humanitarian aid.

A shadowy network of terror funding

In a shocking revelation that has sent ripples across international borders, Nigerian politician Adamu Garba has accused the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) of funding Islamic terrorist groups, including Boko Haram and ISIS, in Nigeria. Garba, a prominent member of Nigeria’s All Progressives Congress, claims that USAID funds have been used to purchase weapons for these groups, which have waged a brutal campaign of violence against Christians in the region.

Boko Haram, often operating under the guise of Fulani herdsmen, has terrorized northeastern Nigeria for years. Their tactics include burning homes, killing men, and kidnapping and raping women and girls. A 2018 report by Voice of the Martyrs documented the displacement of over 300,000 people and the deaths of more than 500 individuals in that year alone. Garba’s allegations suggest that these atrocities were bankrolled, at least in part, by U.S. taxpayer dollars.

Garba’s claims align with recent statements by U.S. Congressman Scott Perry, who during a February 12 hearing titled “The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments and Fraud,” accused USAID of misdirecting 697 million to terrorist organizations. Perry highlighted a specific example in which 136 million intended for the construction of 120 schools in Pakistan vanished without a trace.

“I mentioned this before that Boko Haram, ISWAP, and most of these terrorists, the weapons they get are actually funded by some clandestine foreign operators,” Garba stated in a video posted on his X page. “The exposé about USAID has confirmed that Boko Haram and all these terrorists are getting their weapons through the funding from USAID.”

Garba questioned the whereabouts of $824 million in USAID funding allocated to Nigeria last year, which was ostensibly intended for child mortality and education programs. “When did the money come in, where did it go to?” he asked. “These monies go to the funding of Boko Haram and kidnappers that are used to kill and destroy our land.”

A legacy of exploitation and violence

Garba’s allegations point to a broader pattern of corruption and misuse of foreign aid. He argues that USAID operates as a “dark money” laundering operation, enabling global elites to fund criminal activities under the guise of humanitarian assistance. “More is going to be released among the African elites, most of them in collaboration with criminals to destroy our land,” Garba said. “They are soon going to be exposed, and we will reclaim our country and continent for the betterment of our people and future.”

The Nigerian politician expressed hope that under the leadership of former U.S. President Donald Trump, the tide could turn against terrorism in Africa. “Trump is exposing the entire global corruption network, and this is just the tip of the iceberg,” Garba stated. He cited a report from Daljir Media in Somalia, which questioned whether Trump’s presidency could mark the end of terrorism in Africa or if British intelligence would continue to dominate U.S. foreign policy to the detriment of global stability.

The accusations highlight the interconnectedness of global corruption networks, with African elites allegedly collaborating with foreign operatives to exploit their own people. As Garba noted, this corruption extends beyond Nigeria, implicating a broader system of exploitation that perpetuates violence and instability across the continent.

For the Christians of Nigeria, the consequences have been catastrophic, with entire communities displaced, destroyed, or wiped out. As the world deals with the implications of these revelations, one thing is clear: The true cost of USAID’s operations extends far beyond its budget, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. Like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, USAID’s actions reveal a disturbing disconnect between its stated mission and its alleged role in perpetuating global conflict. The time for accountability is long overdue.