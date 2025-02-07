I warned that what would be coming out about USAID would get much worse. As one reader mentions,

COMMENT: Elon is doing a bang-up job of exposing the state’s ultra-corruption.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1887263131124310375

I don’t know how Klaus Schwab will compete against you now that his welfare gravy train has been derailed.

The Clintons were shoveling $84M into their pockets.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1887257971580633095

Musk also released a podcast on his current findings with DOGE; it’s a fascinating listen.



USAID & CIA Were Behind Trump’s Impeachments

OCCRP Meet the Florida Duo Helping Giuliani Investigate for Trump in Ukraine

REPLY: To get Trump impeached, they relied on an Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) report that alleged that two Soviet-born Florida businessmen were “key hidden actors behind a plan” by Trump to investigate Biden and his actions via Ukraine. They connected Giuliani to two former Ukrainian prosecutors, and this was like the Steel Dossier. The OCCRP version was instrumental in getting the House Democrats’ impeachment claim off the ground. The report claimed that Trump dispatched Giuliani to pressure a foreign country to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. This pretend whistleblower cited this fake report four times to justify the impeachment of Trump.

There was even a 2024 German NDR documentary that investigated OCCRP’s dependence on the US government. Indeed, there was a USAID official who confirmed that USAID approves OCCRP’s “annual work plan” and approves new hires of “key personnel.” NDR, with French investigative news organization Mediapart, Italian new group Il Fatto Quotidiano, Reporters United in Greece, and Drop Site News in the United States, all got together to investigate.

OCCRP’s original funding allegedly came from the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs of the State Department. It appears that USAID/OCCRP may be interfering in foreign political situations. It has been alleged that there are connections to interfering in elections as well as organized attempts at regime change. NDR reported that this organization had “probably been responsible for five or six countries changing over from one government to another government.”

I warned you that this is going to get much worse. I wrote a book, The Plot to Seize Russia, where I was asked to invest $10 billion to fund Hermitage Capital to implement a regime change in Russia. I refused. I was then held in civil contempt for seven years without charges until the Supreme Court ordered them to explain why I was being held.

Then they released me.

I have had a front-row seat and seen far more than I ever desired.