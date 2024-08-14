Kamala Harris has vehemently denied that she was in charge of overseeing the migrant crisis. “I can think of nobody who is better qualified to do this,” the president told reporters at the White House in 2021 when he appointed Harris as border czar. Biden announced that Harris would focus on the “root causes” that were causing millions of people throughout the world to enter America.

The term “border czar” may or may not have been used. However, Kamala was absolutely responsible for overseeing the situation at the southern border. Harris refused to visit the borer for weeks until Donald Trump took such a trip. “You haven’t been to the border,” Lester Holt said in an interview three years ago. “And I haven’t been to Europe, Harris smugly said. “And I mean, I don’t understand the point that you’re making. I’m not discounting the importance of the border.”

The Democrats openly promoted America has a free haven for anyone seeking shelter. That is the root cause. They reversed all of Trump’s immigration policies and opened the floodgates. Those who made it to America were provided with free health care, shelter, food, cell phones, pre-paid cards, and more. They were and are permitted to commit crimes without prosecution.

Over 1.82 millions have been apprehended at the border in 2024, an increase from the 1.79 who showed up during the same period last year. America has spent billions if not trillions on socialism for these future blue voters. Harris refuses to accept responsibility. She sees what is happening in the UK as the people are rising up against the government in an effort to expel these aliens.

Kamala Harris was in charge of the border – period.

Donald Trump brought up the topic during his interview with Elon Musk. “She’s such a liar because she was called the ‘border czar’ the first day, and it was on the headlines of every newspaper, ‘She’s the border czar.’ And she never even went there. She went to one location which had nothing to do with where the problem is.”

Vote me into office, and I will solve the problem. Well, you’re already in office. Not only did you not solve the problem but you failed to acknowledge that it existed. “We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration. But there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix given the deterioration that happened over the last four years,” Harris said in 2022 as millions of people illegally entered America.

Harris has not revealed her plans for the presidency at the time of this writing. Again, we must base it on her past actions. The migrant crisis has been a calculated invasion promoted by the Democrats. This was the intended outcome – a nation overrun by illegals who may vote blue, prop up the dollar, and usher in socialism. Vote blue if you’d like Harris to “finish the job” of utterly destroying a once great nation.