QUESTION #1: Why does the West hail Zelensky when I have family in Ukraine who see him as a traitor to Ukraine? Asking Turkmenistan to arrest Putin is asking them to commit suicide. Zelensky is a war criminal, for he takes orders from the West against his own people. Your 172-year cycle that turned in 2020, did that mark the rise of the Neocons with Biden? Also, when will this war end?

DV

QUESTION #2: Zelensky’s speech to the Ukrainian Parliament is World War III. There is no compromise on anything. He wants immediate NATO entry, long-range missiles to destroy Russia, and a continued invasion of Russia. What planet is he on? If our leaders agree to this, there will be no peace ever, and Putin would be justified in wiping out Europe. I have friends from Kyiv, and they are all about hating Russians. You are correct. Yugoslavia broke up according to ethnic lines. Is there any way to stop Zelensky in this madness?

Paul

ANSWER: Zelensky is as evil as you possibly can get. Any Western leader who even supports Ukraine and Zelensky should be thrown out of office. Where in hell does anyone with basic brain function expect to destroy Russia and they will not retaliate? If Putin realizes there will never be peace from here on out with the West, then there is no other option but the destruction of Western society.

The NATO charter prohibits it from accepting any member who is engaged in the war for that would instantaneously invoke them all. He wants long-range missiles to destroy Russia for a NATO invasion, most likely creating some false flag.

Remove Putin, and you will get all out World War III with nukes, for those he has been restraining are the Russian Neocons, who are just as bad as ours in the West. We have to accept that those in power want World War III to (1) get out of debt, (2) reduce population, and (3) the climate change people want Russia destroyed to end their sales of fossil fuels.

With arrogance, perhaps the only way to wake people is to use at least a Thermobaric Bomb of Increased Power, known as the “Father of All Bombs.”

The yield is the equivalent of 44 tons of TNT. This bomb’s blast and pressure wave have a similar effect to a small tactical nuclear weapon. My sources insist that this weapon is roughly as powerful as the Russians claim, but it is a thermobaric weapon that sucks in the oxygen. Perhaps the only way to bring this to a head is to destroy Kyiv. Drop the leaflets as the US did in Japan, telling the civilians to vacate immediately. Either they overthrow Zelensky and then seize control of their own country from the hands of NATO and American Neocons, or flee and have nothing left to return to. Zelensky is completely drunk with power and is nothing more than a mouthpiece for the Neocons, who want the total destruction of Russia.

So, let’s get this straight. We should all sacrifice our future and that of our children all for the personal hatred of Zelensky and the Neocons. They always assume they will win, but their track record is clear – they have lost EVERY war since World War II.

As for Question #1, to answer your first question, yes, the usurpation of the White House was orchestrated by the Neocons and 2020 has marked the change in trend and this was a usurpation of American foreign policy by the Neocons. They have steered Kamala to take the White House to retain this usurpation of power. The rise of the Neocons and this thrust to World War III began with The 2020 Coup and the rigged election to secure ultimate power.

I have had dinner with people from the International Criminal Court. It is a joke. They do not have the jurisdiction to indict Putin and more than George Bush. If the ICC dared to arrest and put Putin on trial when they have no jurisdiction over every country that is not a member, which includes Russia, the USA, and China. This is political grandstanding. If they did such a thing, Russia would be justified in nuking Brussels. It would be acting against international law as a rouge agency out of control.

The two presidents of Russia and Turkmenistan met at a meeting in Ashkhabat, Turkmenistan. Putin also met with the president of Iran. That was the first one-on-one meeting between the two leaders since the Iranian leader was elected in July. The American Neocons have not only divided the world economy with their sanctions that led to the formation of the BRICS, but they have forged an alliance between Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China who see the USA and NATO as a common enemy. Many in Asia are forming against the West as is taking place in the Middle East.

Zelensky is such a traitor to his own people that he has American bodyguards for he no longer trusts Ukrainians after the last coup attempt on May 7th, 2024 the precise day of our Economic Confidence Model.

I suppose dancing in high-heels means you are qualified to make all the military decisions just as having sex one time would qualify a man to be a gynecologist or perhaps write a book on how it “feels” to give birth to a child.

Zelensky is going to be remember as a modern-day Judas in history and also along side Hitler for his support of Nazi’s ethnic cleansing. He made jokes before being president of confiscating assets from Jews and Russians. He married a Christian girl and had his children baptized pretending he was not a Jew. Only after becoming president did he claim to be Jewish to distance himself from the Neo Nazis.

Like George Soros who also pretended to be Christian and even confiscated assets from Jews, perhaps that is why Zelensky has also sold out Ukraine farmland to Blackrock. Zelensky knew when Russia would invade and not only made sure Putin would come in by the day before declaring he would rearm Ukraine with nuclear weapons, he also did not warn the Ukrainian people he told the Washington Post it would have cost him $7 billion if he warned the population. That decision along has cast a dark cloud over his character.

My deep concern has been that the Revolutionary Cycle in Russia turns up in October. If Putin is overthrown or if he yields to the hardliners, we will see things start to get more aggressive. It looks like things will turn against Ukraine by May 2025 and it will probably be wiped out by 2026. I suggest watching the Arrays on Ukraine for the specific people of risk.