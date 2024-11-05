UK Pensioners Will Be Frozen and Starved to Death by Starmer’s Left Wing Government
November 5, 2024 by Doctor Vernon Coleman
Politicians and journalists constantly lie about the money paid to British Pensioners.
Politicians say that pensioners receive £221.20 a week to live on.
That is a terminological inexactitude. It’s not true. It is a convenient piece of misinformation.
Millions of British Pensioners actually receive the basic state pension of £169.50 a week. That’s £8,814 a year. And that is supposed to pay for accommodation, heat, light, clothing, transport, clothes and everything else. Unlike Starmer and his chums, not many pensioners are given free clothes and spectacles.
Pensioners everywhere are in debt because Starmer’s Government is too busy paying out huge sums to trade union members who went on strike for more money. (Belligerent junior doctors – who should have been sacked for unprofessional behaviour are getting a massive and absurd 22% pay rise.)
So, why the confusion about what pensions are paid to the elderly?
Just under ten years ago the State pension paid to retirees who had worked all their lives and who paid taxes and national insurance payments so that they would receive a pension, was changed.
New pensioners receive the `new’ pension of £221.20 a week. Lucky for them – though there aren’t all that many of them.
But the oldest pensioners, the ones in their mid to late 70s and in their 80s and 90s, receive the smaller pension of £169.50.
Any politician who claims all pensioners receive the same high pension is lying.
An estimated three quarters of all pensioners receive the smaller pension.
So the standard pension is £169.50 a week and NOT £221.20 a week.
And when the pension rises each year the difference between the pension paid to the oldest and most vulnerable pensioners and the pension paid to the youngest and fittest pensioners continues to rise.
So in April 2025, three quarters of pensioners will receive an annual rise of £360 whereas the relatively few younger pensioners will receive much more. And it is of course the higher figure which deceitful Labour Ministers talk about.
The gap between the groups grows every year.
One of the first thing `Free Suits’ Starmer and his Government did when they took power was to take away the modest heating allowance paid to pensioners. They did this knowing that it would result in thousands of pensioners dying of the cold.
Starmer and other Ministers are well-paid but in a sickening display of greed they still grabbed free clothes, free spectacles and free tickets while knowing that by taking away the heating allowance they would kill thousands.
And now Starmer and his rich chums are handing out lorry loads of cash to their union pals while pensioners are starving to death.
Worse still, politicians are hiding the truth.
Most pensioners in Britain who receive the FULL State pension receive a miserly £169.50 a week. I know because that’s what I receive. I’ve worked all my life, and paid loads of money in taxes and national insurance, but with my £169.50 a week I am supposed to pay for everything I need to stay alive – a roof over my head, council taxes, heating, property insurance, transport, food, clothes and so on. That’s less than a quarter of the average wage. It’s less than is spent on immigrants. It’s less than most people on benefits receive. It is one of the lowest State pensions in the Western world.
Thanks to the Labour Government thousands of pensioners will freeze to death this winter. And thousands will starve to death.
Why are Labour ministers paying pensioners so little – and lying about it? Don’t Labour Ministers and MPs give a damn about old people? Why do young pensioners receive far more money than older pensioners – the ones who most cannot work and who feel the cold far more?
Only male pensioners who were born after 6th of April 1951 and female pensioners who were born after 6th April 1953 receive the new State Pension. Everyone born before that date receives the smaller State Pension. It seems like a punishment for being older.
Maybe Starmer’s plan is just to kill as many old people as possible.
If so, then the plan will doubtless work very well.
NOTE
Copyright Vernon Coleman November 2024
Prescription Drug Dangers – a Warning from 1975
Dr Vernon Coleman
The article below is taken from Vernon Coleman’s first book `The Medicine Men’ which was first published in 1975 and which has now been republished as a paperback.
From The Medicine Men
Even under comparatively constant medical supervision there are dangers involved in taking medicines. Dr Hurwitz and Dr Wade, writing in the British Medical Journal in 1969 after intensive hospital monitoring of adverse reactions to drugs, found that of 1,268 patients who were observed 10.2 per cent had drug reactions, most of them severe. Surveys at a university hospital in Ontario had previously shown reactions of between 11 and 15 per cent in medical wards even when only documented reactions were counted. In another survey it was shown that the hospital stay of every fifth patient going into a university hospital was complicated by some disease of medical progress, most of these disorders involving the use of drugs. Naturally some of the patients involved died.
A study at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore showed that in patients in the hospital received an average of fifteen drugs. The minimum number of drugs received was six, the greatest number taken was thirty-two. The use of so many drugs makes interactions more likely. According to Professor Girdwood, Professor of Therapeutics at the University of Edinburgh: 'It is not uncommon to find in hospital that something like 15 per cent of patients have been admitted either suffering from an adverse drug reaction or develop one in hospital.' Other experts believe that up to one-third of hospital patients suffer drug reactions. It has been reported according to an American Food and Drug Administration expert that up to one seventh of all hospital days are devoted to the care of patients suffering from drug toxicity. It has even been said that in almost all illnesses in hospital it should be considered likely that at least some of the features are drug-induced – until proved otherwise.
One of the problems is that the dangers involved in prescribing and taking drugs have not yet been fully realised. Some self-poisoning and some adverse reactions are inevitable but most experts believe that with greater awareness some disasters could be prevented. Awareness, however, is growing. In one spring time issue of the British Medical Journal in 1974 the following headings appeared on the correspondence page; 'Other systemic effects of eye drops', 'Amitryptiline and Imipramine Poisoning in Children', 'Anticoagulants and treatment for chilblains', 'Enteric coated potassium chloride – a continuing hazard', 'Analgesics and the Kidney', 'Brain damage after lithium and phenytoin', 'Sensitivity to intravenous anaesthetics'.
Even though there may be growing awareness of the dangers, drugs are still misused in an alarming fashion. For example, two paediatricians from Glasgow reporting on amitryptiline and imipramine poisoning in children, wrote: '.Medicine for a trivial complaint is unlikely to be regarded by parents as potentially dangerous and practitioners should therefore warn them accordingly; if, indeed, the transient effect of these potentially dangerous drugs upon the average case of bed-wetting in childhood can be justified.' The drugs are prescribed for many children for bed-wetting; and poisoning from these powerful drugs is becoming increasingly' common. It is difficult to see why doctors should prescribe a drug, which can kill, for a condition such as bed-wetting, however upset the parent may be and whatever pressures may be exerted.
In practice what should happen is that doctors should try to assess a drug's usefulness and compare it with its dangers. If the drug is being used to save a life, then a few side-effects are nothing to worry about. If, however, it is being used for some simple and never threatening disorder, then it should not be used if it has bad side-effects. So chloramphenicol, which can cause a fatal type of anaemia, should be used for patients with typhoid, which can also kill, but not for patients with tonsillitis which rarely kills.
It is the problem of drug interactions which is likely to cause most controversy in the future. There are many possibilities. Metabolism of one drug may affect another. Drugs may react chemically together within the body and excretory rates may be modified with devastating results. Patent medicines and even foodstuffs may react. For example, calcium, which is found in milk, inhibits the absorption of tetracycline; blood-clotting drugs are often affected by substances containing vitamin K, some drugs can kill if taken with cheese or wine.
Drug reactions were once fairly simple to assess. This is no longer the case. Harvey and Read writing in the 1973 Medical Annual, wrote: 'The reactions reported have recently tended to be of a more subtle and insidious nature, and it is becoming clear that a great many long-term drugs, even those like the barbiturates which have been assumed for many years to be extremely safe in use, have complex and potentially hazardous interactions with metabolic processes in the body.'
NOTE
Copyright Vernon Coleman November 2024
My Favourite Books
Dr Vernon Coleman
Here is the Introduction from my book `My Favourite Books’, which is subtitled `Non-fiction books I’ve read more than once and hope to read again.’
Introduction
I am getting old (it’s something that’s been coming on for a while) and as I hunted through my study, our office, the drawing room, our bedroom and the rest of the house where books are kept, for a book I knew I had, but couldn’t find, I kept discovering books I’d forgotten that I had, but that I realised had affected me in some way when I’d first read them – sometimes because I’d learned something important, sometimes because I had been particularly amused or sometimes both. I put these books on one side to read again, for the optimist in me always hopes that there will be time to read just a few more dozen books.
It then slowly occurred to me (at my age it takes time for ideas to germinate) that many of the books I’d picked out are now pretty well forgotten, drowned in a tsunami of new and fashionable books, mostly written by or ghosted for, television celebrities and retired politicians.
It then also occurred to me that some of those who have been kind enough to read my books in the past might enjoy reading the old, often out of print non-fiction books which had often shaped my thinking and my outlook on life, and which they might have missed.
It occurred to me too that short descriptions of the contents of my top non-fiction books might be both entertaining and informative.
When I began the book I thought the books would choose themselves. How naïve a thought that turned out to be! It ended up being infinitely more difficult than I’d expected.
I decided that although there would inevitably be some books on the list which are classics I wanted there to be a good mix of unusual books – books which most readers might have missed. And if the authors of those books had written a number of other readable books, that would be a bonus. Although some of the books on my list are uncommon they should all be possible to find in one form or another. The one beauty of the internet is that it often makes it possible to find old books within minutes, instead of years. Throughout my life I’ve always enjoyed hunting around in second hand book shops but although I always found that second-hand bookshops were wonderful for finding books I didn’t know I was looking for, I found that hunting for a specific book often involved visits to several dozen bookshops and a hunt extending over several years. The internet has obviously changed that. So, for example, it took me many months to find all the volumes of James Agate’s ‘Ego’ diaries on the internet, but I doubt if I would have ever found them all if I had relied upon scrabbling around the dusty shelves of second-hand book shops.
This has been a surprisingly dangerous book to write.
I have over the years bought tens of thousands of books (and received many thousands of books sent for review). Sadly, and regrettably, I have over the years donated thousands of books to charity shops (and I’ve given many boxfuls to second-hand bookshops which were struggling to survive) but there are still many thousands left. (I haven’t counted them and I don’t intend to do so.)
The result is that our home in Bilbury is full of books (only the boiler room, the boot room, the butler’s pantry and the bathrooms are largely free of books – though I confess I did have two book shelves put up in my bathroom) and we ran out of shelf space a long time ago. The result is that books sit in precarious piles and, having absolutely no patience at all, I repeatedly tried pulling a selected volume out from the middle, or more likely near the bottom, of a teetering four or five foot high stack of books. If my foot work wasn’t nifty enough most of the books, and quite possibly an adjacent pile, would come crashing down on parts of me that weren’t created for being attacked by battalions of books.
Still, in the end I got there: I found my non-fiction books.
It is, of course, a very personal selection, and I don’t expect anyone to be captivated by every book in this selection (it would be strange if they were) but if you are anything like me you will be delighted to find news of half a dozen books you hadn’t previously discovered and, in crude footballing parlance, be over the moon to find a dozen. This isn’t offered as the definitive list of non-fiction books. It is merely a list of non-fiction books which I found captivating, informative and delightful. I hope you will find my notes encouraging and invigorating. The only criterion was that the books on the list had to be available in an English language edition. Some are definitely not available in paperback but hardback editions should not be too hard to find.
I have always been a voracious reader (perhaps because I was an only child who quickly found companionship in books and almost as quickly discovered the joy of finding that an author I liked had written many books). Over the years, I have found that some of the most rewarding volumes are those which were written years ago and which are now out of print and largely forgotten – but often still available on the internet, of course.
William Morris advised us to have nothing in our homes which is not beautiful or useful and the same thought can be applied, in a slightly modified form, to books. ‘Read nothing which is not entertaining or informative’, might be a useful guiding principle. The books in this selection have been picked because they are either enormously entertaining or exceptionally illuminating or, preferably, both.