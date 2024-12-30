It’s the end of the year -- a remarkable year -- and all the experts and philosophizers are trying to understand what is going on. Their takes range from the religious to the ideological to the sociological to the scientific.
The question: is the new era that is dawning upon us a new religious awakening, as reported by Peter Savodnik at the Free Press, or a return to the sensible ideologies of Tocqueville and Burke, as suggested by Mark Lewis? Or is the future Forever Woke as proposed by Werner A. Zagrebbi on Curtis Yarvin’s Substack?
Or, there’s the belief of academic Jeff Bloodworth that every leftward lurch by our liberal friends merely provokes a pushback by the center, whether it’s from Richard Nixon and his Silent Majority or Donald Trump and his MAGA movement.
Then there is Curtis Yarvin, whose latest piece is analyzing the immigration issue and the H1B fracas. Says he:
The nation is the people. The state is the owner of the nation -- the land, structures, and people -- which are its sovereign property.
And therefore the state, like any corporation, should be concentrating on appreciating the value of its human assets, and not on H1Bs which are assets “captured” from other states.
Here’s another take: wondering about the meaning of climate change fanatics like Die Grünen in Germany. Is their vision of a simpler life practical or just fantasy? Craig DeLancey thinks it’s fantasy, rehearsing the faith of the Romantics in the simple life. Says he:
It is time to take environmentalism away from the environmentalists. They can pursue the Arcadian vision, and seek to live a less energy-intensive, less acquisitive life… But the business of life is life.
But what is life?
Life begins with a creation myth. It could be the seven-day creation of the Bible, or the Chinese myth of ten suns in a mulberry tree. Or it could be the current creation myth that we call the Big Bang.
The fact is that we humans don’t know how the world began. But we want to know; we need to know. So we make it up.
Whatever the state of human knowledge, we want to look Beyond. Why? Because we humans don’t know what is coming next; we don’t know what works long term, and we don’t know what is going to kill us. But we really, really want to know. That’s what religion is all about, and that’s what our modern ideologies from Rousseau to Marx to Marcuse are all about. It’s also the question about “life, the universe, everything” in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, the finding of the computer Deep Thought that the answer is 42, and the non-negotiable demand of the physicists' union for “rigidly defined areas of doubt and uncertainty.”
If you are one of the New Yorkers described by Peter Savodnik and currently returning to Christianity, then you are experiencing the woke mind virus as a sickness. If you are reciting the wisdom of Tocqueville and Burke like Mark Lewis you are trying to revive the wisdom of our Founders. If you are Zagrebbi you think that nothing can be done; the wokies are going to win anyway, because they are the ruling class and the high-status elite, and that’s all.
For me, none of these ideologies is good enough to guide us into the unknown future. They are all attempts -- and pretty crude attempts -- to look beyond the limits of our human knowledge and imagine what lies in the Beyond. The notion of God, of creation myths, of Heaven and Hell, of Hope and Change, are all part of the endless human attempt to see beyond the horizon of today’s knowledge.
So what do we do?
First, we must face the last century’s monstrosities, from murderous socialism, to murderous world wars, to the crudities of big government, to endless ruling-class cults -- not to mention the dangers of government-directed and funded science that President Eisenhower warned us against.
The prospect of domination of the nation's scholars by Federal employment, project allocations, and the power of money is ever present and is gravely to be regarded.
Hey, Fauci! How yer doin’ pal?
Then there is the need for an honest review of What Worked. In between the stupid wars and stupid government programs and ruling-class crazes from free health care to climate change, there have been ideas and science and technology that have delivered astonishing human welfare. And our new knowledge has profoundly deepened our understanding of what we know and what we can only guess at.
It seems to me -- and to all the ponderers I have mentioned above -- that the time is right for all of us to conjure up a new understanding of God and the Divine -- Life, the Universe, Everything.
We humans know a heck of a lot.
And yet we Know Nothing.
A puzzle can be complex, life, quilting you name it. Each must decide what they will believe.
For me the answer is simple, I am an Evangelical Christian, God is the creator, and Jesus Christ is His only son.
Politicians are corrupt critters, for the most part, some seek to be Dictators. We go through this every 4 years for President. We are just now finding out that what we believed of Biden was the Truth. And far worse than we thought. We already debunked Fauci, now we need to hang the mass murderer after a Nuremberg trial, with no delays, and publically. As for Biden, the senile God will decide his fate. Same as He will the recently departed Carter. I went hungry to feed my sons under his 1 watch, which brought us to Reagan, Not a perfect man, and to Trump, who has his flaws. But there is no doubt he will do a better job. Both men have things in common. Both despise communism and Love America. Reagan brought us the Cold War race to prevent war. Trump will do the same in his way, his wars will be of two types, Morality and real war prevention.
Too many Pols want the status quo, Which the majority of America wants to change no more WOKE, CRT, DIE, TRANSGENDERING OF CHILDREN. SMALLER GOVERNMENT. HONEST COURTS.
I WANT ALL BIG BUSINESS BROKEN UP. From AG, PHARMA, and TELCOM, along with eliminating corrupt useless alphabet agencies. Climate crap is used to clean up our toxic lakes, rivers, and farmland which equals better food. NO MORE PAYING FARMERS NOT TO PLANT FOOD AND GRAINS.
We have two defining principles, the first is the Bible as the Founders of the USA wanted and the second is the US CONSTITUTION they created. FEW BOTHER TO GO BEYOND THE 1ST, 2ND, AND 5TH AMENDMENTS. Not even fully understanding the first 10 were all we needed. State laws were corrupted by the ACLU. Since when did we get squeamish about eliminating EVIL WHEN THERE IS DEFINITIVE PROOF? DNA, FILM AND FINGER PRINTS.
Twisted evil people were allowed positions of power.
Why do we let congress give a plea deal to Pharma off the hook for a $10 Billion fine, when they committed a $46 BILLION FRAUD? Illogical.