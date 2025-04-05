I’m sorry to have to tell you this but whoever you, and however you pay your bills, your life will now never be the same again. Whether you live on benefits or are an ambitious entrepreneur, whether you are a pensioner or a civil servant, your world just changed forever.



The naïve may think that Donald Trump is an incompetent idiot.



Steelworkers in the US might think he is a hero.



The financially illiterate may think his attack on the world is justified.



And the financially literate might think he is simple a cheat – imagining tariffs that do not exist and creating absurd revenge when there was no cause. The tariffs Trump claimed he was introducing were not a quid pro quo, as he suggested. Trump, or someone working for him, worked out each country’s trade deficit to the US and divided the figure by two. That’s the new tariff figure. Countries are being punished for selling goods and services to the US. Inevitably, countries around the world are planning their own tariffs and restrictions on American goods. Prices of everything will rocket. You’re going to get poorer. Inevitably, the banks and the bankers are going to get richer.



But Trump is no more than a puppet for the conspirators; a frontman for the conspirators planning the future we knew was coming but hoped was some years away.



His absurd liberation day is badly named.



Trump’s tariffs will destroy the global economy, lead the world into a deep depression and cause the deaths of hundreds of millions – if not billions.



I often wondered how they were going to force us into the Great Reset.



I believed, and hoped, that it might be a gradual process – giving us plenty of opportunities to fight back and defend ourselves.



But it is now clear that my hope was woefully optimistic.



Trump’s smorgasbord of tariffs is the most dangerous single event in my lifetime. The Great Reset has begun.



Every single person on the planet is going to suffer (except for the billionaire bankers and conspirators, of course).



Even those who thought they were well off should prepare now for penury and hardship.



In the UK, the Chancellor would, if she cared for the health of the electorate, reverse the absurd tax changes she introduced in the autumn of 2024 – and which were, despite her promises, destined to wreak the greatest havoc on the poor and, in particular, the lower paid workers.



And the people who will suffer most will be the very poor who are struggling to survive in countries where food has been a luxury for decades and where the dying and the killing go largely unnoticed by the world and ignored by the mainstream media.



The tariffs will kill the unsuspecting populations of small, struggling countries as effectively and as efficiently and as ruthlessly as if Trump had simply bombed their nations out of existence.



Billions of people are going to starve to death because America’s president is forcing us into the Great Reset.



The share price falls which followed Trump’s foray into fantasy fiction show that it was emerging countries which suffered most.



And you will, by the way, have doubtless noticed that the Israeli stock market hardly fell at all. You may consider that of significance. You were probably not surprised to see that Trump put relatively low tariffs on Israel compared to most countries. And I doubt if you were surprised to hear that the Israeli Minister of Finance has signed an order cancelling Israeli tariffs on imports from the US.



(Those who think they are not affected by the fall in share prices should think again. Share prices fall when companies are weaker and less profitable. And these changes affect everyone. If you have a pension of any kind then your income is dependent upon share prices. If you receive a salary or any kind, then your income is dependent upon share prices. If you live on benefits of any kind then you may not realise it but your income and security are dependent upon share prices. If you are an asylum seeker or an illegal immigrant then you depend upon share prices. When companies suffer they make less profit. When they make less profit they pay less tax. Employees get sacked. Governments have less money to spend. Everyone except the billionaire conspirators becomes poorer. Everyone suffers.)



When people become poorer and more desperate the inevitable result is instability.



Inflation will rise. Currencies will fluctuate. Interest rates will fluctuate and rise as risks accelerate. The price of everything, including energy and food, will soar. The poorest citizens will suffer most. And then there will be more fighting and more wars as populations rebel and struggle to survive by taking from those who are suffering least.



Around the world, millions more will starve to death.



The depopulation plan is now under way.



Copyright Vernon Coleman April 2025

