Americans believe their country is on the right track, according to a recent NBC poll. President Donald Trump received a higher favorability rating than any other time during his two terms at 47%. Americans have not had this much confidence in the direction of their nation since 2004. The media claims the people hate the current administration and disagree with their efforts to undo the past four years of politics. Yet, it is extremely rare to see any president receive over 50% support.

Securing the border seems to be the most popular policy, receiving a 56% approval rating, followed by government cuts that 47% of Americans agreed are necessary. DOGE received 46% favorability, and even Elon Musk saw a 39% approval rating. Around 41% of Americans agree with Trump’s handling of the Ukraine war and NATO, while 40% do not. Overall, 40% of respondents believe the Trump Administration is having a positive impact on the economy compared to the 30% who disagree.

On the other hand, the Democratic Party’s favorability hit a record low at 29%. Elon Musk has a higher approval rating than the entire Democratic Party. Even Democrats can no longer support their own party. Only 63% of Democrats and left-leaning independents back their own party. No one seems to know what the Democratic Party stands for, as it is now split between the far-left progressive extremists who openly want a socialistic society and the power-hungry neocons who are desperate to virtue signal any cause that would lead the US into a conflict.

Everything comes down to the economy. If the cost of living continues to rise, the people will blame those in charge. The Republicans are united as a party on every issue besides the Ukraine war. The Democratic Party has completely fragmented and cannot last. The growing divide between establishment and neocon Democrats (corporate-backed politicians) and the progressive left (socialist policies, climate agenda, and social justice movements) has led to internal conflict that will eventually lead to the death of the Democratic Party.