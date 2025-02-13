President Trump spoke Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said the two agreed to “start negotiations immediately” about the war in Ukraine. Of course, the neocons are all freaking out. They cannot envision peace because they are just such disgusting people rotten to the very core.

Mike Pence is one of those people who just hate Russians, and I think they may have been mentally damaged as a child when we all had to hide under our desks in nuclear war raid drills of the 1950s. They have never, even for a single moment, ever thought of peace. Only how to destroy Russia and eradicate every Russian citizen. If we were at war with Russia, they would be the first to insist that we lock up every person of Russian heritage, even if born here, as they did to the Japanese during World War II.

The Average Russian people are no different than the average American – we all want to live in peace and just get on with our lives. It is always those in power like Pence and Victoria Nuland who cannot sleep at night without having an enemy to hate.

Trump posted on Truth Social that he had a “lengthy and highly productive phone call” with Putin. This was the first publicly disclosed phone call between the two men since Trump took office. Trump said they discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, energy, artificial intelligence, the dollar, and other topics.

“But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine,” Trump wrote. “President Putin even used my very strong Campaign motto of, ‘COMMON SENSE.’ We both believe very strongly in it. We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s Nations.”

To me, people like Pence, John Bolton, Victoria Nuland, Bill Kristol, and others are no different than Hermann Göring, who correctly explained how those in power can manipulate the masses to do their bidding. The press these days are generally warmongers, not much different from the days of Pulitzer and Hearst, who started the Spanish-American War just to sell papers.

Pulitzer became wealthy in the blood of Americans. To try to clear his conscience, he donated his wealth to create the Pulitzer Prize for honorable journalism, when he was the father of precisely the opposite – Yellow Journalism, which we have returned to.

These people will never wash the blood from their hands. They are evil and psychopaths who care nothing for society. They have a personality disorder that is clearly characterized by persistent antisocial behavior, impaired empathy and remorse, and harboring egotistical traits. These people seem to gravitate to public service, where they can dictate their hatred to manipulate society into their endless wars.

Trump said the two leaders agreed to have their teams begin negotiations on bringing an end to the war in Ukraine, which started roughly three years ago when Victoria Nuland and the Neocons directed their installed interim unelected Ukrainian government to attack the Donbas and kill Russiams.

The Western Press keeps saying Russia invaded, and they refuse to ever report that this war was started by the American Neocons instructing the unelected government of Ukraine to start the civil war. The Ukrainians began killing Russians on the street and burned them alive in the Odessa Massacre. Yet again, the Western Press refuses to report the truth.

The #1 occupation of Ukraine has been nothing but fake news to sell World War III to stupid Americans and Europeans. The Ukrainians shot down the Malaysia fight and tried to blame the Russians, and the fake investigation was about as honest as the NY cases against Trump. The Ukrainians shot a missile into Poland and wanted to claim it was a Russian attack on NATO. On March 31, 2022, the mayor of Bucha was joyful when the Russians left and never made any allegation of killing civilians. The fake films I saw with people lying in the street pretending to be dead and then got up when the main propaganda film crew passed confirmed it was another false flag.

The US Pentagon came out and even said they could not independently verify what occurred in Bucha. There is no way to verify anything in Bucha, and there are videos that show people laying in the street pretending to be dead with no blood, and then there are videos showing they get up when the camera passes.

The Huffington Post twists statements about Putin to keep up the image of the evil empire. They wrote that “Russia currently occupies around 20% of Ukraine, and around 6 million Ukrainians live there, according to Kyiv – but Ukraine’s total population is closer to 38 million.” What they refuse to publish is that there was a Minsk Agreement that was to allow the Donbas to separate since they are ethnic Russians, just as the breakup of Yugoslavia along ethnic lines. The Huffington Post omitted to report that former Chancellor Merkel admitted that they negotiated a peace deal only to buy time for Ukraine to build an army to attack Russia.

They sent Kamala to the Munich Security Conference because she was a total idiot and read the cue card she was handed, proclaiming Ukraine should join NATO just 3 days before Russia crossed the border to protect Russians. Not only did Kamala try to make sure Putin crossed the border, but Zelensky, the day before, also said Ukraine would rearm with nuclear weapons against Russia. They were determined to get Putin to cross the border, recreating the reverse of the Cuban Missile Crisis all so they could claim Russia is the aggressor.

When the Washington Post discovered Zelensky knew when Putin would cross the border, they asked why he did not warn his people. This scum-bag told the Washington Post if he told the people, he would have lost $7 billion. He has declared Martial Law, so he no longer stands for election, and he has suspended debt payments, defaulting on Ukrainian debt that will never be repaid.

It was reported on the front page in Ukraine that former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson did kill the peace talks. This is why my Ukrainian sources plainly say if Zelensky were on fire, they would not urinate on him until he was dead. Zelensky was even forced to claim that he could decide peace without permission from London and Washington. That was just a lie.

The Western press has blood on its hands, constantly promoting this war with the death of millions. It is hard to comprehend the sheer evil that has consumed the American and European press and their constant cheering of these endless wars. One must question who is paying for this. With all the corruption coming from USAID and their funding of Soros and schemes for regime change, no less the Ukrainian revolution, perhaps Musk can uncover just how this corruption has also bought the press.

Trump also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shortly after he got off the phone with Putin. I have not heard one kind word from any Ukrainian about Zelensky. He will not allow elections because he would instantly be thrown out of office. He ran promising peace and then betrayed his country by doing what the Neocons ordered him to do.

Trump and others in Congress have been skeptical about ongoing U.S. support for Ukraine in its war against Russia and its blood-thirsty hatred of Russians living in the Donbas. Zelensky outlawed their language and their religion to ensure this would become World War III. I disagreed with Trump last month when he threatened sanctions against Moscow if it did not come to the table to negotiate a ceasefire. This has not been Putin, but Zelensky, on the orders of the Neocons and Blinkin, instructing him to invade Russia itself, trying to get Putin to attack anything in NATO.

Vice President Vance is expected to meet with Zelensky this week during a trip to Europe for the Munich Security Conference. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was also dispatched to Ukraine to meet with Zelensky as the U.S. pursues a deal for more access to Ukraine’s critical minerals.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said earlier Wednesday with NATO and Ukrainian defense ministers that it was “unrealistic” for Ukraine to return to its pre-2014 borders as part of a ceasefire agreement with Russia. Moscow seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that sparked international backlash. Anyone who thinks Ukraine was a country before 1991 does not know its history. These people in Europe who think they can invade and conquer Russia are insane. A third time will not be the charm after Napoleon and Hitler.