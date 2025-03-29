President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, seeking a new deal with Tehran to restrain its rapidly advancing nuclear program and replace the agreement that Trump withdrew America from during his first term in office. The letter essentially gave the choice to negotiate or he would take military action. The deadline was 2 months, which puts us square into May, which the computer has been targeting for the past year.

Trump has said: “We have a situation with Iran that something’s going to happen very soon. Very, very soon.” He added: “Hopefully we can have a peace deal, … I’m not speaking out of strength or weakness. I’m just saying I’d rather see a peace deal than the other. But the other will solve the problem.”

Meanwhile, I believe Putin made a very reasonable compromise that Trump rejected. Putin argued that Ukraine’s constitutional legitimacy is in question due to the expiration of Vladimir Zelensky’s presidential term last year and the lack of elections since, rendering all of his government’s claims to authority invalid. The Ukrainian people should vote and any negotiation of Zelensky I too would call into question especially because I believe he was part of the Neo-Nazi movement pretending to be Christian before he was elected. Even joked about confiscating assets from Jews and Russians. My Jewish friend in Israel says he is not Jewish. I believe he has said he is Jewish to cover up his past, like George Soros. Sorry, I disagree with Trump. Perhaps those in the intelligence service are hiding Zelensky’s real past. Putin said:

“Presidential elections weren’t held… under the constitution, all officials are appointed by the president. If he himself is illegitimate, then so is everyone else.”

I think Zelensky should be removed. The United Nations should step in as the caretaker and allow elections. Putin should then agree to a ceasefire if the UN is in charge. The real ELECTED president should then negotiate – NOT Zelensky. When he was elected, he promised peace, but he has done everything exactly the opposite of what he promised.

Even CNN reported that Zelensky’s win inspired hope in Russia for the end of the war. CNN wrote:

“The Kremlin saw Zelensky’s predecessor, outgoing President Petro Poroshenko, as representing the “party of war,” and the election results in Ukraine were greeted by official Russia with what could be described as cautious hope for a reboot in relations.”

BE AWARE OF MAY