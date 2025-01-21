Donald Trump was sworn in and became the 47th president of the United States. He said he would reverse America’s “horrible betrayal” and instead usher in a “golden age” while taking on “a radical and corrupt establishment.” At least this time, he is fully aware of Washington’s corruption, and I wish him all the luck. Our model does show that he will succeed going into 2026 before there will be challenges on the international scene as Europe desires war. Note that the Oath of Office is to protect the country from both foreign and domestic enemies.

After listening to his inauguration speech, it was hard not to be optimistic about a New Dawn for America. President Trump is restoring common sense where there are only two bathrooms and restoring “In God We Trust,” which the Republicans adopted after the Civil War against the Democrats who rejected it back then as they have with abortion again advocating it as birth control. As he listed so many things that had to be reversed that have been a total disaster, it was hard not to notice that Biden and Kamala were sitting right there. Their legacy is nothing but a failure and tainted by corruption and last-minute pardons to even all of his family members, yet claiming they did nothing wrong. This is very strange. To obtain a presidential pardon for a felony, you must submit a formal application to the Office of the Pardon Attorney at the U.S. Department of Justice, typically five years after completing your sentence. The application will be reviewed, and the President has the final authority to grant or deny the pardon.

President Trump pledged to tackle residual inflation by declaring a “national energy emergency” to encourage domestic fossil fuel production, with policy changes that would enable new oil and gas development on federal lands and roll back Biden-era climate regulations, which have been disastrous and this entire net-zero culture has wiped out the European economy. In all honesty, I have stood and watched how this climate policy undermined the German economy, which is reminiscent of how Spain fell from the wealthiest nation on the planet becoming a serial defaulter beginning in 1557, followed by 1570, 1575, 1596, 1607, and 1647 ending in a 3rd world status without hyperinflation. German climate change policy and its own refusal to turn on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has undermined its economy and that of all of Europe, as no leader is even willing to discuss peace.

This will not be easy because the SWAMP includes many members of Congress, where Trump’s agenda hinges on Congress. We already see Republicans can split to save the SWANP, and differences are already emerging over national debt plans. There is much talk about Trump orienting his administration around personal grievances, including the press’s constant propaganda about the 2020 election and that his claims were false when, in fact, the press refused to ever look at the REAL coup to rig the election. As one such American political Jan 6 hostage, Kyle Becker said:

“I have just received word that I have received a FULL pardon of exoneration. I have wept tears of joy. Thank you Donald Trump for hearing us.”

Never would the press tell the truth that Pelosi shut down any challenge unconstitutionally and then used COVID rules to prevent any challenge from being debated on the full floor when she would not allow more than 53 people on the floor at one time. I am sick and tired of the corrupt press and their corrupt propaganda paid for by the LEFT to undermine this country. The Dail Mail polled Americans asking what is Biden’s lasting legacy. The overwhelming response was “NOTHING,” and that sums up the accomplishments of the Democrats.

Trump has pardoned 1500 people imprisoned for BS, and we call Putin a dictator, claiming Russia does not allow protests. Trump said that six defendants would have their sentences shortened. These people have been distributed around the country to PREVENT their families from even visiting them. He also ordered all federal employees back to the office. They have been working supposedly from home, which does not work for most jobs. Unsupervised union workers tend to think it is their obligation to cheat the employer – that is inbred in Marxism-inspired organizations.

President Trump also signed an executive order Monday night telling the Justice Department not to enforce for 75 days a law that effectively bans TikTok. It was supposed to go into effect a day ago. He also signed an executive action withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement, and he claimed the U.S. would save a trillion dollars by leaving the agreement. Another executive order signed by Mr. Trump called for the U.S. to leave the World Health Organization. The order cites “the organization’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic” and “onerous” costs associated with being apart of the international organization as the reasons for the U.S.’ withdrawal.

He began invoking presidential powers to launch a sweeping crackdown on immigration, tasking the military with border enforcement, designating cartels and gangs as terrorist groups and shutting down asylum and refugee admissions, and ending Biden’s catch-and-release. The president declared a national emergency at the southern border and ordered the Defense Department to more heavily involve military resources there, tasking officials to deploy additional troops to the border. Trump also moved to dismantle the longstanding interpretation of the 14th Amendment, signing an order to federal agencies to deny birthright citizenship to children of parents who are unauthorized immigrants or temporary visa holders. He also issued executive orders making it a policy of the federal government to recognize only two sexes that cannot be changed: male and female. No longer can you feel like a female one day and a male the next.

President Trump has promised to restore the rule of law and end the weaponizing of the Department of Justice. He touted today as a “historic” first day in office; he enacted 42 executive orders, memoranda, and proclamation actions. Additionally, President Trump signed “115 personnel actions” and more than “200 executive actions.”

He signed an executive order to STOP all government censorship and coercion of the media, restoring FREE SPEECH!!! I think they got the message. I cannot even use the word “vaccine” in any context when I do an interview, or else YouTube will remove the post and ban the interviewer. President Trump stated that he would forge a country that is color-blind and merit-based – the way it should be. He also reinstated all military personnel who refused the COVID-19 vaccine with full back pay.

President Trump also declared a national emergency related to energy costs for American consumers and ended electric vehicle mandates. I have a BMW I8. During the first hurricane, water rose in my driveway by at most 10 inches. No water ever got inside the car. BMW refuses to work on any electric vehicle. I was told by the dealer they trashed over 100 electric cars simply because they got wet. I was told it does not have to be salt water – even fresh water can lead to an electric car exploding. BMW refuses to even look at the vehicle. Sorry. I will never buy another electric car.

The Democrats are already seeking to undermine whatever Trump does against all common sense. They are planning on a full-scale obstruction as they did for his first term with lies and Russia Gate spending tens of millions of taxpayer dollars on propaganda that they crafted falsely. Here is what their email said today:

“We’re writing to ask you to make a donation to the DNC tonight.

Not tomorrow, not next week, but tonight. Here’s why:

Trump was sworn in just a few hours ago. He already has a Republican Congress at his disposal, and he’ll have a Cabinet stacked with billionaires ready to do anything they can to enact his Project 2025 agenda — no matter the harm they cause everyone else.

Democrats are going to need a huge sum of resources to organize and mobilize against any dangerous legislation Trump and his allies have planned.”

The Democrats are already spinning their labels that Trump is the oldest president to be sworn into office at 78, the first Commander-in-Chief to be a convicted felon that they manufactured with a prosecutor acting as a judge who donated to Biden, and the first president to be the subject of two separate impeachments by the House of Representatives for high crimes and misdemeanors that were also without foundation. What they do not get is that their actions have become transparent, for many to see through them as desperate attempts to keep their LEFTIST agents to champion Marxism over America.

Perhaps Trump has delayed his promised renewal of the trade war he launched against China seven years ago after I do know many close to him are our readers and I warn the ECM had turned down into 2028 and we should not accelerate this economic decline. Trump has more reasonably directed his administration to address unfair trade practices globally and investigate whether Beijing had complied with a deal signed during his first term. Trump’s first administration negotiated a “phase one” trade deal with Beijing that ended years of tit-for-tat tariffs, but few of China’s promised purchases of US goods materialized. He

Trump did call for federal agencies to address alleged currency manipulation by other countries. Let us hope he backs off of this nonsense with tariffs, which would send the world into a Great Depression, leaving him with a legacy like Herbert Hoover. I have been pushing every button I can to turn him away from a protectionist approach. I testified before the House Ways & Means Committee, and I invite him to read that testimony. Companies left the USA because the Supreme Court wrongly allowed the income tax to apply to worldwide income. That meant in trade, an American company was 35% higher in price than those from Germany who paid no taxes of external income.

A union representing hundreds of thousands of federal employees has already sued the new Trump administration over its plan to reduce the size of government. The lawsuit from the American Federation of Government Employees and government watchdog groups Public Citizen and State Democracy Defenders Fund was one of three cases filed as Trump was being sworn in today challenging the “Department of Government Efficiency,” or DOGE. This filing claims that the initiative violates a 1972 US law requiring checks on conflicts of interest, ideological balance, and transparency for groups with a direct line to the White House. This is the corrupt government that once you hand them power, they will fight to retain it. Like Socialism/Communism, you can vote your way in, but you have to shoot your way out. These are the people destroying our country.

Instead of waiting to see whether Trump follows through on his endorsement of a national “strategic” Bitcoin stockpile, which makes no sense, some states are taking matters into their own hands. As local legislative sessions get underway, eight states have already introduced bills proposing crypto reserves. However, while the push to ensure that state governments hold Bitcoin in one form or another has generated momentum among long-time crypto advocates, all the cheering has no economic benefit. During the Great Depression, over 200 cities had to issue their own currency to facilitate commerce. Bitcoin reserves will do nothing to enhance the economy for these people fail to even understand what makes the economy in the first place.

Inflation is NOT caused by the increase in money supply. That has been proven dead wrong with all the central bank expansion of money by purchasing in government debt. The bulk of the money supply today is debt, which is now money that pays interest, and central banks have ZERO control over the debt issue. Unless Trump is willing to open his mind and eyes to what is the real problem, all the bitcoin in the world will never prevent sovereign defaults.

Some of the world’s richest people turned out Monday to pay homage to Trump. It was a who’s who of the world’s wealthiest—gathering a combined net worth exceeding $1.3 trillion for the occasion. Seated prominently behind the Trump family were Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg. Also, there were Bernard Arnault, France’s richest man, Alphabet co-founder Sergey Brin, John Paulson, and Apple CEO Tim Cook.