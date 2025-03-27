By: Cliff Kincaid

After a great start, the Trump Administration has run into its first major scandal. Somebody in the Trump Administration gave an anti-Trump “journalist” access to sensitive information about a military operation. The “leak” gave the anti-Trump operatives in the media and the Democratic Party the opportunity to portray the new administration as incompetent lightweights. The scandal could get worse.

There is no way to avoid the obvious conclusion that secret military plans were disclosed to a journalist not entitled to receive them. Forget the spin or the talking points from the White House. This is a serious scandal, much worse than we now understand.

Here is the title of Jeffrey Goldberg’s article: “The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its War Plans,” and the subtitle, “U.S. national-security leaders included me in a group chat about upcoming military strikes in Yemen. I didn’t think it could be real. Then the bombs started falling.”

He apparently thought it could be a hoax, and he refrained from disclosing the information in advance.

This scandal follows another lightweight, Attorney General Pam Bondi, doing multiple Fox interviews about activist judges thwarting the administration’s policy objectives as she plays ball with those same Obama and Biden judges in the corrupt court system. This is another scandal waiting to happen as Chief Justice John Roberts is preparing to assert his authority over the administration on behalf of those judges under his control.

Sooner or later, if Trump wants to save his presidency, he must defy the “Deep State” wearing the black robes, as legal analyst J.B. Williams discusses in my recent Rumble TV broadcast. In this new cyber scandal, he must clean house.

These are tragic developments as Trump dismisses the leak scandal as a “glitch” while refusing to take a stand against those judges by asserting his own constitutional authority and dismissing judicial jurisdiction.

Ironically, the leak to the anti-Trump journalist, Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic, was the subject of a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing where a report on “worldwide threats to the national security of the United States” was released, which focused on cyber threats from Russia and China.

In this case, Trump officials attacked themselves, disclosing information to a journalist who wants to sabotage the administration’s foreign and domestic policies. Was this just an “accident?”

In the case of the Goldberg leak, involving the use of the encrypted messaging app Signal to plan a military operation in Yemen, the administration didn’t have to be hacked by foreign regimes. It gave the information away.

Fox News reported that a senior White House official revealed that Goldberg’s number was added to one of the members of the confidential list of top administration people and was then “added to a contact card by one of the Trump administration staffers…”

None of this explains why an anti-Trump “journalist” was given the military information and who was really behind it.

If he was added “inadvertently” or by “accident,” as they claim, it is still an example of major-league incompetence. But it could be worse, as we examine Signal and the bias associated with the Signal Foundation.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Goldberg was a “deceitful and highly discredited” journalist. So why was he on the list?

Hegseth, a former Fox News anchor, was known as a drunk and a womanizer before he took the job. He promised to refrain from drinking on the job and says he has accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and savior to lead a clean and wholesome life.

He can start by being brutally honest about why this leak happened and who was behind it.

Trump supporters are defending the leak story as “fake news,” but at the very least, it is a major indictment of sloppy work, if not sabotage, at the very top of Trump’s national security apparatus.

The day before the story exploded at the Senate hearing, Trump indicated he wasn’t even briefed on the security leak. “I don’t know anything about it. I’m not a big fan of the Atlantic. To me, it’s a magazine that’s going out of business. I think it’s not much of a magazine, but I know nothing about it,” Trump stated. One day later, he called the leak a glitch.

The pro-Trump Gateway Pundit calls Goldberg an “anti-Trump hoax peddler.” Even more reason to get to the bottom of how this happened.

The publication added, “…Goldberg’s track record is a laundry list of anti-Trump hoaxes, from the debunked ‘suckers and losers’ fabrication to his relentless Russia collusion fantasies. Now, he’s peddling this tale of stumbling into a supposed digital war room, claiming it all started with a Signal connection request from Mike Waltz on March 11.”

Yet on the day of the Senate hearing, the “leak” was confirmed as authentic. Walz is the national security adviser.

An analysis done by a group at Google says “Google Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) has observed increasing efforts from several Russia state-aligned threat actors to compromise Signal Messenger accounts used by individuals of interest to Russia’s intelligence services.”

This “glitch” of sensitive military information must be addressed rather than dismissed. It could become even more of a scandal in the days and weeks ahead, even for conservatives, as they learn more about how this app is a favorite of left-wingers.

Consider that Signal has a Signal Foundation that was chaired by Katherine Maher, the CEO of NPR. Maher is described on that website as “the former CEO and Executive Director of the Wikimedia Foundation, responsible for Wikipedia,” the notorious left-wing site, and a non-resident Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council, the organization opposed to Trump’s America-first policies in Europe. She is also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader.

According to Christopher Rufo of the City Journal, she “openly endorsed removing alleged ‘fascists,’ including President Trump, from digital platforms,” and said the First Amendment was “the number one challenge” to eliminating “bad information.”

The publication described her as an example of “the ideological capture of America’s institutions.” A left-wing Democrat, she had said Donald Trump was a “deranged racist sociopath.”

Using the Signal app is an example of a major scandal in more ways than one. It looks like a set-up designed by the “resistance” that is now inside the White House