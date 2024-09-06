Although Barrack Hussein Obama took his sweet time, over 8 years, trying to turn America into a communist country, it was nothing compared to the light-speed methods being employed by the Biden-Harris Regime right now. Through wars, open borders, fixed elections and massive censorship, the DC Communists are in complete control right now, wrecking the nation faster than any political entity has ever done before.

Most Americans are living in a bubble, where they experience peace in their home, work at a job or two, pay their basic bills, put food on the table, rinse and repeat. They just don’t think it’s that bad, meaning they can’t see the communism taking over, and they have no idea what’s on the way, should the psychopaths in DC remain in control for four more years (which will mean forever).

Many authors have written and documented how communism can be installed in a nation methodically and systematically, and the DC Democrats are following that playbook by the letter, day in and day out. The media, including TV news, newspapers, most websites and nearly all social media help hide the communist takeover. Adolf Hitler used the media propaganda to do the same, through millions of published and distributed leaflets, films and brainwashing slogans and posters.

As we’ve seen for the last 100 years, crooked politicians and corrupt government regulatory agencies play a huge role in adulterating food and medicine, so to think politics is a separate subject from health would be the understatement of the century. Plus, when the government wastes money by the billions and trillions, it hurts the average family in the worst ways, making decent food and good medicine either unaffordable or unattainable.

That’s why the elections in November are the fulcrum of the future of this nation. Should the Left win (steal) POTUS, the House and the Senate, it’s game over for everyone, in every possible sense of the term. If you haven’t yet, wake up and smell the rotten communism infecting this country, or pay the ultimate price.

Here are the top 10 tenets of Kamala’s Communism Plan for wrecking the United States of America

#1. U.S. taxpayers foot the bill for $150 billion per year to support illegal immigrants in America, including losses due to crime and theft, free healthcare, free housing, free education, loss of jobs and government handouts.

#2. Print $1 trillion per quarter to support other countries' wars and to fund illegal immigrants coming to America (plus launder and embezzle billions of it for themselves through the military industrial complex).

#3. Mass censorship of opposing views, truth that exposes ruling government’s lies and anything good the other political party celebrates.

#4. Persecute, prosecute and jail political opponents (rebels) to silence them and as a scare tactic for any and all dissidents who might try the same.

#5. Label everyone who opposes communism as fascists, enemies of the state, domestic terrorists, anti-science, anti-vaccine, climate deniers, election deniers, homophobes, etc.

#6. Keep the borders wide open for illegal immigrants, criminals and terrorists who can kill and replace Americans who won’t vote for more tyranny.

#7. Strengthen corporations while weakening and eliminating private businesses until the middle class is wiped out.

#8. Keep the nation divided through hate and disdain with media propaganda campaigns, so everyone is distracted from the fact that they’re losing all their rights, privileges, health and safety.

#9. Keep wars going around the globe to fuel money laundering, human trafficking, gun running and drug dealing at the highest levels possible.

#10. Keep the main platform as “Never Trump” so the Democrat voting base stays loyal.