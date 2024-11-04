Share this post"They've Sold Out!" GB News in Crisis after Neil Oliver goes Off Air in Massive Free Speech Rowedwin797.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther"They've Sold Out!" GB News in Crisis after Neil Oliver goes Off Air in Massive Free Speech RowNovember 3, 2024 by Dan WootonEdwinNov 04, 20244Share this post"They've Sold Out!" GB News in Crisis after Neil Oliver goes Off Air in Massive Free Speech Rowedwin797.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11Share4Share this post"They've Sold Out!" GB News in Crisis after Neil Oliver goes Off Air in Massive Free Speech Rowedwin797.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11Share
I'm amazed he lasted so long. Hopefully he publishes on an alternative video platform and distributes
through X and Substack.