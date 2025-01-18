The cancer industry, that is.

Yes, its an industry.

There have been plenty of things over my years that sounded good but over time proved to be quack-quack. Laetrile anyone?

Of course there are those things which the industry likes to bury -- their products that were proved to cause cancer. Yes, the medical industry's products. One of the most-striking (and damning) examples was SV40 contamination in polio vaccines from 1955 to 1963; tens of millions of people were given it. That signal took a fair bit of time to show up and (obviously) even longer to go away; it mostly has at this point and obviously if it kills you then the "go away" is a bad thing from your personal point of view. Notice how nobody ever brings that up when it comes to drug safety?

That's one of many examples and its not some wild conspiracy theory either; the government has admitted it occurred and that was before the vaccine immunity programs were passed into law too. How many people did that kill? We don't know and "accepted medicine" claims there's no evidence it caused cancers however, the signal is in the cancer data, it began at the right time and now is waning, never mind that admitting it was in fact responsible for deaths wouldn't exactly inspire confidence, would it?

Mel Gibson was recently on Joe Rogan's podcast and referred to people he claimed were personal associates who all had cancer and no longer do -- and used certain drugs off-label and either did not use "mainstream medical" treatments or tried them first and they failed but these succeeded. There are many others who have made similar claims. The plural of anecdote is not data but Gibson's appearance has definitely resulted in a panic among the "industry", especially in Canada which felt a need to claim he was full of crap in a public post on "X".

Unlike many of the obvious quack-quack things claimed over my life this particular combination has mechanism of action plausibility. This of course does not mean that it in fact works and further, nothing works every time for any condition.

Cartels, however, hate competition. This is, at the core, what's wrong with "medicine" in the western world; we have enabled and grown cartels, which incidentally is seriously (felony-level) illegal in the United States. All you need to do to figure out whether something is a cartel, by the way, is simply observe whether you get more (better and/or faster) for less (cheaper) or if both results and cost are going the other way. If they are going the other way its a cartel every time because human ingenuity means all things trend toward one or more of better, faster and cheaper.

In fact that is the definition of productivity -- getting more from less.

The confounder at getting to truth on this lies there: Cartels that would be destroyed if this particular set of results is true because their product or service in comparison would not have any value and thus they will do anything they can, legal or not, including lying that causes people to die, to protect their income stream. In fact they would slaughter people wholesale if they could to protect their livelihoods.

Of course whacking a movie star is not exactly something you're likely to get away with; that's the tempering factor in that if they did that and got caught being behind it, whether proved or simply plausible, that would be end of the game for them. But screaming quack-quack and going after any physician who believes in it, including trying to punch their ticket is risk free.

Are they're right?

Or is Mel (and quite a few others) right?

There is a way to find out: Destroy the cartel, and incidentally the existence of same is illegal anyway. Such behavior in the United States is a felony under 15 USC Chapter 1. Ruin everyone making a living from it and throw them in prison. Then the incentive to bury things disappears as there's no longer a monetary and personal advantage in doing so.

That doesn't mean Mel is right -- he might not be.

But it does mean that in this case, and in many others, we'd be able to find out.

That's the reason, from a public policy point of view, that cartel behavior is illegal; its not just the theft of money in size, its also human progress and in some cases life itself.

Let's just look at the recent past for evidence as to intent of every one of these **********s in the medical realm. Its not like that very same cartel told you that if you took a different medication you would not get Covid, right? Oh, wait, that did happen in the very recent past! That the shots were incapable of preventing transmission was not only in the data before the shots showed up in fact the trials performed with them were deliberately not designed to produce evidence of interrupting transmission and thus those claims were not a mistake, they were intentional lies. Indeed even Birx, one of the chief advisors to the US Government on the shots and Covid generally has admitted this.

Exactly zero cartel members have faced any sort of retribution or justice for having done that.

One deliberate and quite-recent lie being proved does not mean that they're at it again, but it certainly should raise your eyebrows.

Right?