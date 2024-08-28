Destroying the economy, the middle classes and the elderly is all part of Net Zero.



Governments everywhere (which manage to be both fascist and communist) want to destroy their economies in order to push up inflation and interest rates.



And they’re going to succeed everywhere.



As I have been warning for several years, inflation is going up and up. The current temporary pause won’t last.



And interest rates may have come down a tad – but they’re going back up everywhere.



This is all deliberate, and it is part of a plan to force everyone to live in tiny, ticky tacky cardboard flats inside 20 minute cities.



It’s part of a deliberate plan to impoverish you.



And it’s part of a plan to kill off the elderly – who are regarded as a burden rather than asset.



Don’t believe me? Think I’m exaggerating?



Please read Jack King’s book `Net Zero will destroy you and everything you care about’. You can find a copy on Amazon.



The mainstream right wing media think all this is happening because our politicians are stupid.



They’re wrong.



The politicians know exactly what they are doing. They are following a plan – a plan to take us through Net Zero and directly into the Great Reset.



Please read Jack King’s book and share this article with everyone you know.