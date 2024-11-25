There is no incentive for scientists and researchers to investigate whether vaccines cause autism. Merely asking the question causes scientists and health care professionals to be ostracized by their peers. However, there are a few instances where scientists have gone against the grain and compared health outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations.

While mainstream narratives are quick to dismiss any connection, several studies published over the past decade present compelling statistical evidence suggesting a strong correlation between vaccines and autism diagnoses. These studies, often suppressed or ignored, are now sparking debate about the negative effects of vaccines on child health.

This research is just the beginning. The vaccine-autism connection is about to go mainstream. The brilliant Steven Kirsch has compiled over 300 documents, voice-recordings, emails, hand-written notes, diagrams and data, proving that we’ve all been lied to and there is a serious connection between autism and vaccines.

Here are FOUR studies that have been ignored by the corporate media and the medical establishment:

The Paul Thomas study

One of the most striking studies was conducted by Dr. Paul Thomas in 2020. Thomas examined the health outcomes of 561 unvaccinated children, finding zero cases of autism among them. In contrast, among 894 children who followed the CDC-recommended vaccination schedule, 15 cases of autism were documented. With a p-value of 0.0008, the results were statistically significant, revealing an extraordinary disparity between the two groups. The odds ratio (OR) was calculated as infinity, with a 95% confidence interval suggesting a high likelihood that the vaccinated group faced significantly higher risks of autism. The vaccinated children were also more likely to struggle with a host of other chronic health issues, including asthma, developmental delays, reoccurring ear infections, chronic sinusitis, etc.

Although the study was later retracted after critics argued that increased autism rates could be attributed to more frequent doctor visits in the vaccinated group, this claim was later disproved by further research from Lyons-Weiler and Blaylock. Still, the retraction left many wondering about the motivations behind the coverup. Supporters of Thomas argue that the findings were suppressed because they did not align with the prevailing narrative that vaccines are safe and effective.

Interestingly, Thomas's pioneering research is now being replicated by pediatricians across the country. Liz Mumper reduced the incidence of autism in her practice six-fold by simply limiting the number of vaccines given to children.

The Generation Rescue study

In 2007, the Generation Rescue (GR) study, which looked at the health outcomes of vaccinated versus unvaccinated children, also found that vaccinated children fared worse in every category tested. Despite being a small study funded with minimal resources, the results raised serious concerns about the safety of vaccines, prompting the organization to question why similar studies have not been conducted on a larger scale by institutions like the CDC.

GR’s study, which was conducted by a third-party survey firm to ensure unbiased results, found significant differences between vaccinated and unvaccinated children, including higher rates of autism, allergies, and other chronic health issues in the vaccinated group.

"We surveyed over 9,000 boys in California and Oregon and found that vaccinated boys had a 155% greater chance of having a neurological disorder like ADHD or autism than unvaccinated boys" the study authors reported in June 2007. The study’s findings, however, have never been replicated by government agencies, and critics argue that the lack of follow-up studies on the issue is suspicious.

Hooker's and Mawson's research

Another key study, led by Dr. Brian Hooker and Neil Miller in 2021, found a 5.03 times higher odds ratio for autism in vaccinated children compared to their unvaccinated peers. Hooker’s research reignited concerns over the safety of vaccines, particularly given the increasing rates of autism diagnoses in recent decades. Hooker’s study, alongside another by Dr. Tony Mawson in 2017, also found an increased risk of autism among vaccinated children, with Mawson's study reporting a 4.2 odds ratio for autism in vaccinated children. Mawson's latest dataset (not yet published) includes a much larger dataset (50,000 children) and shows the same odds ratios for chronic diseases in the vaccinated children.

Perhaps the most alarming aspect of these studies is that they seem to challenge data from larger institutions like the CDC, which continue to affirm the safety of vaccines. Hooker’s findings in particular led to his access being revoked by the CDC, further fueling suspicions about transparency and data manipulation within government agencies.

The Garner control group study

In 2022, Dr. Paul Garner and colleagues published a groundbreaking study that revealed an astonishing 82 times higher odds ratio for autism in vaccinated children compared to unvaccinated children. This study, which involved a large control group, found that among children who had zero exposure to vaccines, the rate of autism was effectively zero. Garner's team conducted a comprehensive analysis using data from 10,000 children, finding a statistically significant association between vaccinations and autism, with a confidence interval ranging from 5.12 to 1315.

The findings of Garner's study were particularly noteworthy because they aligned with those of the Control Group study, a long-running research initiative focused on unvaccinated children. Researchers noted that the Control Group’s data showed not only lower autism rates but also better health outcomes across a range of conditions.

Together, these studies point to the simple truth -- vaccines do have a major role in the autism epidemic. And, vax freedom leads to fewer health issues in children, including autism.