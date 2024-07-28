Does The View’s Joy Behar support racial profiling? Perhaps, but only for white men.

During a July 15, 2024, episode of The View discussing the failed assassination attempt on President Donald Trump, Behar suggested that a “20-year-old white guy” purchasing 50 rounds of ammunition “should be reported.”

Behar shared, “According to a CNN report, a senior law enforcement official said that [the would-be assassin] bought 50 rounds of ammunition from a local gun store hours before the rally.”

She then suggested, “Shouldn’t that have been reported? Somebody buys 50, a 20-year-old white guy, I mean we’ve seen that many times now. Young white men with guns, and nobody reported that he bought 50 rounds of ammunition.”

Breitbart News notes the obvious, which reveals how little Behar understands:

Behar may not realize that 9mm ammunition is sold in 50 boxes, as is .45 ammo, .380 ammo, .38 Special ammo, .40 S&W ammo, .357 Magnum ammo, and so on. Therefore, to report someone for buying “50 rounds of ammunition” would mean reporting them for buying one box of ammo. *******

Now, rifle ammo is available in numerous per-box sizes, the smallest average being 20 rounds per box. Even this means the 50 round threshold would be hit by purchasing 2.5 boxes, which is not enough ammo even fill two standard sized 30-round magazines at the range.

What if you have to fill a 75 round drum, like my Zastava M92 uses.

And some rifles use 100 round drums or even bigger. Does that mean you get reported twice? You know, with firepower like this you might want to fill the drum up once to test it, and then again to “be ready” for that perp that has been stealing the pecans out of your yard. My God, then they would have to send in more than two reports, maybe 3 or even 4 or more, like 10 or 20 depending on how much leftover “bacon” you have.

-Edwin