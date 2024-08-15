The United Nations is a SERIOUS threat to our future, and not only should the United States withdraw from the UN, it should be thrown out of New York City. The Biden Administration REFUSES to seek peace with Russia and has NO INTENTION of negotiating with Russia. That effectively says the United Nations is just a dog and pony show with no purpose other than to expand its own power as well as its World Health Organization to create its long-term dream of ruling the entire world.

From the very beginning, the United Nations has indulged in self-aggrandizement to elevate itself to the de facto world government. They have been a proponent of tyranny, even using climate change and health that they alone should be in charge. This treaty they just proposed is called the Comprehensive International Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communications Technologies for Criminal Purposes, pretending this is about cybercrime. Still, it is not – it is about censorship. The UN claims this is the only way to create peace by putting them in charge of the world – unelected, of course. They encouraged this war between the West and Russia because they believed that they could emerge as the Great Peacemaker, which would finally justify their assumption of dominion over the entire world.

This power-hungry United Nations approved its first International Cybercrime Treaty despite significant objections from all the tech companies and human rights groups. This Treaty is HIGHLY DANGEROUS and will tear the world apart and further suppress human rights, which is the objective of the United Nations, just as we are witnessing with all of these hate speech crimes and imprisonment for merely criticizing a government as in Britain and Ireland. This has been part of the World Economic Forum’s 2030 Agenda of world domination. Schwab is a control freak not unlike Joseph Stalin, who launched his great Purge to silence all his critics.

This Treaty will authorize electronic surveillance worldwide in the name of criminal investigations. It abandons every fundamental principle of global human rights, including freedom of speech and expression. It seeks to establish the most expansive jurisdiction for a crime, just as Britain is seeking to extradite an American for criticizing the new Labour Government in Britain.

The United Nations, which is totally UNELECTED, is creating this Treaty as oppression, fully knowing that the clauses it contains are vague and subject to wide interpretation, allowing countries to come up with their own self-serving interpretations to prosecute anything they call a crime that takes place on a computer system internationally. This is intended to silence podcasts worldwide.

Governments know they are losing power. I have warned that historically, they will ALWAYS become authoritarian and tyrannical. Instead of asking why people are becoming angry, they seek to punish them and think that they can intimidate people into being silent economic slaves. A Milan court has ordered a journalist to pay Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni damages of 5,000 euros ($5,465) for making fun of her in a social media post. Free speech is dead. It is only a matter of time before this United National initiative transforms the world into a prison of economic slaves denying any right to express an opinion.

This cybercrime convention is a deliberate effort to silence the entire world. It is most ironic that China and Russia are the two countries that will refuse to honor this tyrannical decree. What does that say for Western culture and values? This treaty will now go to the General Assembly’s 193 member states. If this UNELECTED body of anti-democratic people accepts it by a mere majority, then it will move to the ratification process, in which individual country governments must sign on. Any American representative that agrees to this Treay should be charged with Treason for it violates everything in the Constitution, and there is NO authority to surrender the sovereignty to the United Nations and allow foreign countries to extradite for crimes in their country that violate Constitutional rights in the United States. Britain is hopeless, for the actions of the police under this new Labour government have sealed the fate of Great Britain to be anything but Great.

This Treaty is truly intended to provide a global legal framework to remove territorial jurisdiction for anything done on a computer. They pretend to be concerned about cyberattacks when it is about collecting and sharing electronic evidence for serious crimes worldwide that will be fining or imprisoning you because you said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is short or she parts her hair on the right instead of the left or perhaps that she is attractive and that is perhaps a lustful statement warning you would like to rape her. This Treaty is so vague it can be twisted into whatever they want.

No doubt, those in the Biden Administration would love this to become law and to surrender our sovereignty to the UN and its World Health Organization (WHO), run by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is not even a medical doctor. Tedros just declared MokeyPoxy in Africa a public health emergency of international concern. I’m sure Bill Gates has his patent vaccines all lined up for a COVID-19 sequel. Biden would love to push the blame on the World Health Organization’s declared lockdowns for the election to justify mail-in ballots all over again.

Just read the text of this Treaty. There are ZERO such safeguards for a free Internet. They will expand this to prosecute any criticism of the LGBTQ+ community anyone dares to express along with migrants as we have just witnessed in Britain. The plain, vague text allows governments to pass domestic laws that criminalize a broad range of conduct, and as long as it is committed involving a computer, they will point to this treaty to justify the enforcement of tyrannical measures. This Treaty will extinguish free speech and basic human rights for this would even overrule the American Constitution.

In the United States, we have the Sixth Amendment because the king would charge you with a crime and ship you back to England to be put on trial, where an English jury would always find you guilty. Because the alleged crime took place in America, putting you on trial in London meant you could not call a witness for your defense. This is the very same injury to human rights that the United Nations is seeking to reestablish for what the American Revolution took place.

This Treaty’s adopted text defers to domestic law for human rights safeguards on every level. Under this treaty, due process of law necessitates a fair notice, meaning you MUST be informed of the law to be guilty since guilt is an intentional violation of the law. You will be denied Due Process, for you will be criminally charged, extradited to some foreign land, and put on trial, which could even be the death penalty for a law you have never heard of in a faraway land.

The Constitution also prohibits Ex Post Facto laws. In other words, I make a left turn on main street and then pass an illegal law and come after me for that left turn I did a month before you enacted that law.

NOTHING in this Treaty would be deemed constitutional under ANY foundation of law. The scheme here is to prosecute you for mere speech violating some law in a distant land that would NOT be a crime in the United States.

Welcome to the ONE-WORLD government of absolute tyranny. The United Nations should be terminated and thrown out of New York City for it is seeking to overrule our Constitution. Any American who participated in this committee and agrees with this in the General Assembly is guilty of treason, violating the very oath of office they have assumed that the Constitution is the Supreme Law of the Land – not this terrorist organization masquerading as the champion of human rights worldwide.