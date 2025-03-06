March 1 was the beginning for Ramadan, the month-long Islamic celebration that’s marked by daytime fasting and nighttime feasting. Muslim countries, of course, celebrate Ramadan’s beginning and end. Traditionally, Christian countries do not. Instead, they celebrate things like Christmas and Easter.

However, in the UK, once a proudly Christian country, Ramadan is now a “thing.” How else to explain its being celebrated in Parliament (with a speech by the Prime Minister about the suffering in Gaza) and in Windsor Castle, the home of England’s Christian kings and queens for almost a thousand years? Ordinary Brits are not happy but, frankly, what can they do?

Christianity came to England during the Roman era, around the 3rd century A.D. In 597, St. Augustine’s mission from Rome came to England and, just three years later, King Aethelbert, one of the Anglo-Saxon rulers in the disparate territories that made up England, was the first Anglo-Saxon monarch to be baptized. Other rulers soon followed.

Within 100 years, England was mostly Christian and, for the next 800 years, it looked to Rome for spiritual guidance. In 1534, as part of the Protestant Reformation and Henry VIII’s desperate need for a son, England severed itself from Rome but retained its Christian identity, an identity that spilled into America, shaping our national character. Since Henry’s time, all British monarchs have identified themselves as the “Defender of the Faith”—that is, the Christian faith.

But the times they are a’changin’. For decades now, the UK has been receiving millions of Muslim immigrants. Once in England, these immigrants do something the native Brits do not: they have children. They’re also very aggressive, at the voting booth, on the streets, and through little dollops of remedial terrorism here and there.

The UK’s leftists love Islam because both leftism and Islam have a common enemy: the Bible, whether practiced through Judaism or Christianity. That’s why Britain’s Labour government, which won thanks in significant part to Muslim votes, is doing its best to make those Muslims feel at home.

With Ramadan having begun, that “this is your country, not ours” approach to Islam in England has moved to Parliament, the center of the British government for over a thousand years, and Windsor Castle, the Christian monarch’s home. Indeed, in Parliament, while Iftar’s been celebrated there for a while, this was the first time a Prime Minister attended. And Keir Starmer went the extra mile, letting the Muslims in attendance know that the government’s heart lies with Hamas, an organization that commits genocide against both Jews and Christians:

King Charles having allowed this at Windsor Castle reminded me that there have long been rumors that he is a Muslim convert, with his apparent allegiance to the Church of England merely a fiction to maintain the throne. (His own version of Taqiyya.) As the linked article explains, whether or not he’s a convert, Charles has long made it clear that he really, really likes Islam.

And, as you can see, so does his government. It’s not just hosting celebrations on ancient Christian sites—and Muslims especially appreciate the symbolism because they always built their mosques on the sites of former churches.

State-run schools, for example, are going heavy on Islam and light on Britain’s long and storied history:

When they’re not focusing on Islam, British schools (at least one), really, really want to recruit your children to LGBTQ-ism:

And in the British criminal justice system, moving forward, one of the ways to avoid prison time will be to say that you belong to a minority religious community (read: Islam):

Small wonder that the British people are desperate for a Trump of their own:

The problem, of course, is that the British people allowed their socialist government to disarm them. The British military may be pathetic, but it’s still got nothing to fear from people who aren’t even allowed to carry around a knife, even a kitchen knife.

The UK is what it looks like when you have unlimited migration from cultures antithetical to yours, when the government ceases respecting its own history, and when it makes sure that ordinary people lack weapons and free speech.