The Third Wave of Canada ended in 2022, and we have begun the Fourth Wave, leading to more authoritarianism, and the Trudeau government seeks to retain power. But this immediate 8.6-year wave reaches its peak in 2026.59. There is no question that the centralized government of Trudeau recognizes that the end is near. They are responding like most others, realizing that centralized control from government has run its course, and the upheaval we see in the aftermath of the Trump victory with the governments of Germany and France cascading toward civil unrest is on the timeline for Canada as well.

Most Canadians do not make the connection between the 1930 Imperial Conference and the passing of the Statute of Westminster in 1931, which recognized Canada’s independence as it became co-equal with the United Kingdom.

The sovereign Debt Defaults of 1931 also resulted in the fall of British rule over Canada. Had it not been for these defaults, nothing would have changed for Canada. That debt crisis led to the Statute of Westminster in 1931. We are now cascading into the next sovereign debt crisis that we have already begun to witness in France, where government debt falls below corporate and French sovereign rates, which have exceeded those of Greece.

There is little question that the Canadian economy has turned down with the Economic Confidence Model (ECM) turning point here in May 2024. When we look at the Unemployment model, we can see that 2024 was a Double Directional Change and we are cascading into 2025. There will be yet another Directional Change in 2026, taking us into a trend into the ECM due in 2028.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said back in October that he would lead his Liberal Party into the next election, dismissing a request by some party members not to run for a fourth term. More than 20 lawmakers from his own party signed a letter asking him to step down before the next election. Trudeau is out of touch with the people and is acting very much like a dictator, as some continue the rumor that he is really the son of Fidel Castro after the alleged affair of his mother with Fidel. That was not helped by his statements telling a Toronto fundraising crowd that he admired China’s “basic dictatorship.”

The next Canadian election will be in 2025 and will take place on or before October 20, 2025, to elect members of the House of Commons to the 45th Canadian Parliament. The critical monthly targets in 2025 will be March, July, and October.

After the attack on freedom with the Truckers, Trudeau is using Ukraine as an excuse to confiscate guns in Canada “immediately” with no due process notice whatsoever, acting as a dictator. Trudeau has so profoundly harmed the Canadian economy that fear is rising about civil unrest, and the answer is to disarm the people in a true dictatorial fashion. Canada is confiscating citizens’ guns and sending them to Ukraine to Kill Russians in the name of the Neocons. This is yet another act demonstrating that Trudeau has no respect for even democracy that would allow the people to vote on such a confiscation.