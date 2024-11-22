When you get down to it, all of this -- and much more -- is related to something we don't want to discuss.

The issue with "migrants" in Germany deciding that ordinary revelry, which Germans have partaken in without incident for a long time -- suddenly becomes an invitation to rape.

The same sort of problems occur in England, with the same source.

And Laken is dead for the precise same reason.

You see, we're not all the same.

In fact, Anglo-Saxon White People, like it or not, are rather unique -- and a serious minority in the world. It's a cultural difference that may or may not be bred into us, but its real and those nations that have ignored it have paid the price -- in blood.

Simply put, it's this: Different cultures have a wildly-different view of the value of human life.

You cannot let people into your nation and society who do not share your view of human life, or allow other things to have a higher valuation (like their desire for sex) than you place on life yourself. If you do your society is doomed because you will be forced to either degrade your view to match those you admit or they will abuse and kill you.

Laken (and many others) are dead because we did not adhere to this basic principle when it comes to who we let into our nation which, in fact, up to the 1960s, was based on exactly this. Multiple "immigrant" sexually-abusive monsters who allegedly raped children are in Massachusetts for the same reason. Our abandonment beginning with Hart-Celler and wildly expanded and abused in the decades since, was defective in the first instance because it ignored the basic fact that our cultural standards in this regard are incompatible with many others.

We're not the only ones; most of Europe has done the same foolish things -- and gotten the same results. You could claim a one-off was "random chance" but not when it happens repeatedly, as it has in France, England, Germany, Sweden and elsewhere.

The facts are that most of the planet's cultures simply do not share Anglo-Saxon values in this regard.

Yes, there is a distribution of these beliefs in individuals across all cultures, but the distribution is not the same between cultures and people, just as is the case that not all Pit Bulls will eat your child. But the odds of a Pit Bull doing so, irrespective of training, are much higher than that of a Lab doing the exact same thing. The distribution between those breeds, although both are dogs, is wildly different.

We are nowhere near perfect -- but we are different, and if the choice is to either have that high-level respect for human life or not -- I chose to have it, because while there are those who are nuts in any population there is a difference in the baseline, and its not small.

Laken and many others are dead because we refused to respect that.

We must return to what was.

Hart-Celler and what followed after it, especially the Reagan Amnesty and what has followed since, was a monstrous mistake we must reverse.

It starts, if Trump means what he says, with indictments and prosecutions under 8 USC 1324, a long-standing law that mandates a term up to life in prison for each and every person who provided assistance to Iberra -- including the landlord who rented him an apartment, the entity who paid for him to reocate to GA from NY and everyone else involved including State and Local government officials, none of whom are immune from Federal prosecution and all of whom facially violated that law. If this does not happen on the first day Trump is not serious and the choices before us become much more-stark as it then becomes clear we cannot vote our way out of this problem.