As we head into the end of this cycle in 2032, this process concerns the collapse of Republican forms of government. We are rapidly approaching the collapse of Republican forms of government on a global scale, and I believe that this has become far more obvious since the COVID-19 scam. Even in Germany, friends think that something has seriously changed. We are dealing with the collapse of complete confidence and belief in the government itself, regardless of where it is on a global scale. This video is interesting, and it calls into question the tactics used by the government. The West always claims Putin has a double. Is the pot calling the kettle black?

Let us see what unfolds in the weeks ahead. The rumor is Biden will grant all illegals citizenship so they can change the politics of the country by creating a Democrat Progressive Dictatorship with one-party rule. Then, Biden will resign by September and let Harris become president to show the world she can do the job. In reality, she is just replacing a hand puppet and letting the Neocons continue to run our lives unimpeded as Blinkin and Garland, along with Nuland, use their Jewish heritage to fend off any criticism of their manipulations of society and thirst for war as just antisemitism.

They want NATO to create a false flag before the election to start a war against Russia. NATO will be beyond any congressional investigation – the perfect cover to start World War III. Haliburton moved to Dubai to escape scrutiny over the Gulf War. They will take Trump’s anti-war stance once again and call him Putin’s Puppet. Let’s see if they pull off this agenda. Our computer warns NOBODY WILL ACCEPT THIS ELECTION regardless of who wins.

We will have to go through this until the majority of people simply reach the conclusion that there is no trust left in those who wish to preside over us. The last collapse in government worldwide was all about monarchy. Nobody put it better than Thomas Paine (1737-1809) in his publication Common Sense. That was the inspiration that stirred the people to action. This is just part of the progress we see cyclically throughout human history. It is the political version of Schupeter’s Wave of Creative Destruction. The British even issued political tokens picturing the hanging of Paine.

Here is the last Private Wave #155 (1882.45-1934.05). We can see that a number of financial panics began during the third wave. That corresponded to the Panic of 2007-2009, which some call the Great Recession. The Fourth Wave marked the beginning of the Progressive Era in 1912, and that corresponded with the peak in government we saw in 2015.75. Instead of socialism, Trump was sworn in precisely on the Pi target to the very day, representing the opposite of the 1912 Progressive era. Would War I follow as we now see our world leaders are all pushing for World War III so they can (1) default on their debts and (2) hope to strip-mine Russia of all its natural wealth and resources? This previous wave peaked in 1929 and began the Great Depression, ending with Socialism and FDR confiscating gold. Hitler came to power precisely on the Pi Target from the to in, and there was a worldwide sweep of whoever was in power thrown out, marking the rise of FDR, Hitler, and Mao.

As in Physics, every action causes an equal and opposite reaction. Until we learn to live with the cycles and stop trying to manipulate society to create this fictional perfect world that cannot exist, as was the case with Communism, then perhaps, like a dog, we will one day shake off this political manipulation and just for once advance as a society.

Communism was tried in ancient Sparta, Greece. As I have said before, this city-state never issued coins. Yet they waged war against Athens and defeated the land of freedom and democracy in 404 BC. Karl Marx drew much on this segment of history, including the writings of Aristotle. Even Joseph and the Pharoach’s Biblical story is a blueprint for living with the cycles.

I see the world as the Biblical story of Joseph telling the Pharaoh there will be seven years of plenty and seven years of drought. This story attempts to tell us that there is a business cycle, and we better live with it. If you know when the cycle will turn down, you then prepare to live with it and reduce its impact on society.

Both Keynes and Marx pushed the theory that the government possessed the power to alter the direction of the economy. Neither man understood the complexity of the global economy and how we are all interconnected. If it were not for World War I and II, the capital would never have shifted from Europe to America, replacing London as the Financial Capital of the World.

Even when we look at war, this has plagued human society for thousands of years. War comes when economic distress is set in motion just as the Barbarians smelly weakness in Rime and then struck. Some sought to wage wars of conquest. However, once an empire has risen to its maximum state, then the political corruption internally eats away at it like a cancer from within. Thus, all empires, nations, and city-states are buried in a common grave because, as a collective society, we seem to be incapable of learning from the past mistakes of others, and inevitably, that ensures that history will always repeat itself. It would be fantastic if we actually advanced as a society politically, rather than just technologically.