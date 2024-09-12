The giant ball of fire that our planet revolves around has been far more active than scientists originally anticipated this year, and that could have very serious implications for all of us in the months ahead. Fluctuations in solar activity affect our climate more than anything else does, and we also tend to see more earthquakes when solar activity is at elevated levels. The current solar cycle is supposed to reach a peak at some point during the next 12 months, but so far there are no signs that solar activity is slowing down.

In fact, the average number of sunspots that we witnessed last month was the highest that we have seen since 2001…

The average number of sunspots reached 215.5 in August, according to the Solar Influences Data Analysis Center at the Royal Observatory in Belgium. It’s the highest number since Sept.-Dec. 2001, according to SpaceWeather.com. July’s total was 196.5. Last month, NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center issued a preliminary statement that solar activity is at its highest since March 2001.

This wasn’t supposed to happen.

Scientists were originally projecting that we would see about half as many sunspots during the month of August…

Experts had predicted that August would only see half as many sunspots, indicating that the solar maximum is imminent, and it may be more active than anticipated, possibly bringing intense solar flares and coronal mass ejections.

The number of sunspots has been increasing at an exponential rate for the past couple of months.

Hopefully we will get a reprieve here in September.

Because if we don’t, we could see more severe geomagnetic storms like we did in May…

In May 2024, Earth experienced its strongest geomagnetic storm in over 20 years, with auroras visible much farther south than usual, including regions as far as Florida and Mexico. If another large sunspot appears around the time of the September equinox, it could lead to a similar or even stronger event.

When a very large geomagnetic storm occurs, it can disrupt our lives in countless ways.

Back in May, even farm equipment was dramatically affected…

Ronald Rabon, the owner of Double R Farms, said back in May when the G-5 extreme solar magnetic levels occurred, he was out spraying his cotton field when his equipment started acting up. “I didn’t know what was wrong with it,” Rabon said. “All I knew, it was, and you could get it straightened up and go for a few minutes. And it might go 20, 30 minutes and whatever minutes from then, all of a sudden, you’d be going through the field and it might just take a left.” Rabon said one of the biggest problems with the solar flares is preventing his sprayers from being accurate. His GPS uses precise alignments for spraying, and when knocked out of its track, could overspray his crop and kill it.

Of course if our planet is hit by a large enough storm, it could fry power grids, take down the Internet, and cause massive societal problems all over the world.

Hopefully such a scenario will not play out any time soon.

All of the solar activity that we have been witnessing is also the primary reason why there has been so much intense heat this summer…

Summer broke global heat records for the second straight year, scientists have confirmed — putting 2024 firmly on track to be the hottest year in recorded history. The period between June and August — summer in the Northern Hemisphere — was the world’s hottest such period since records began in 1940, according to data published Friday by Copernicus, Europe’s climate change service.

Much more importantly, there tends to be a lot of seismic activity when solar activity is very high, and that is precisely what has been occurring.

In particular, a lot of experts are quite alarmed about all of the shaking that we have seen in California lately…

Residents in California experienced a swarm of five earthquakes within the last 48 hours.

Within the past 7 days, there have been more than 900 earthquakes in California and Nevada.

As I discussed the other day, I am extremely concerned about the instability that we have been witnessing on the west coast.

This is something that I will be watching very, very closely during the months to come. In my brand new book, I explain why I believe that we have entered a time when we will see historic earthquakes of absolutely epic proportions.

Of course it isn’t just the U.S. that will be affected.

There has also been a lot of shaking south of the border lately too.

On September 6th, a gigantic crack in the Earth that suddenly opened up actually swallowed four cows…

A large earth crack opened in Ejido J. Cruz Gálvez, located in the Hermosillo municipality of Sonora, Mexico, on September 6, 2024, swallowing four cows.

It is not normal for a crack in the Earth that is 3 kilometers long to appear out of nowhere.

When will people finally start to wake up?

Our planet is becoming increasingly unstable, and this should deeply alarm all of us.

Meanwhile, the skies above our heads are becoming increasingly active as well.

For example, a giant space rock that is “approximately the size of two football fields” will come flying by our planet on September 15th…

An asteroid approximately the size of two football fields is set to make a close approach to Earth this month. According to the New York Post, the 720-foot-wide asteroid named 2024 ON, will pass around 620,000 miles from our planet on September 15. While this distance might seem vast, it’s remarkably close in astronomical terms – equivalent to just 2.6 times the distance between our planet and the Moon. However, it poses no threat to Earth.

The good news is that this particular giant space rock is definitely going to miss us.

In the future, we may not be so fortunate.

So much is happening in the skies above our heads, but most of the population is not paying attention.

Unfortunately, it is just a matter of time before major events start to happen that none of us will be able to ignore.

