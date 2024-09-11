Everywhere I look journalists and doctors are queuing up and falling over each other in order to praise the latest wonder drug semaglutide (known to most people by the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy.



And there’s another drug called Mounjaro aka tirzepatide.



That’s supposed to be a wonder drug too.



These are, so they insist, the best, easiest and classiest way to lose weight.



The Daily Telegraph ran a headline last week which read `My miracle weight loss jab has changed my life and will change the world.’ The journalist who wrote the article, Allison Pearson, says that these drugs `may well change the world – for good’.



Oh goody goody. Ain’t that grand?



But there’s more.



Doctors apparently claim that semaglutide and tirzepatide will do all sorts of other wonderful things.



There’s been talk of one or the other of them slowing down the aging process, preventing cancer, arthritis, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.



And helping people give up smoking.



Doctors apparently say that semaglutide will reverse kidney disease, prevent heart failure and reduce previously untreatable high blood pressure.



And cut heart attacks and strokes.



It’ll probably solve baldness, spots and dandruff, reduce your heating bills, cut your lawn and protect your car bodywork from seagull droppings.



Wow. I haven’t read about anything this good for three months. No, make that six months.



What a wonder drug. We must all bless the drug companies. This stuff sounds nearly as good as the much loved covid-19 vaccine – and what an embarrassment it was for the medical establishment and the world’s journalists when the vaccines turned out to be just as useless and as toxic as I predicted they would be.



But pause a moment.



Do you know of a drug anywhere in the world that doesn’t have side effects? Have you ever come across a product that cannot kill people?



No, nor me. And I’ve been writing about drugs and drug side effects for over fifty years.



So what can these `change the world’ wonder drugs do that the enthusiastic doctors and journalists don’t seem to have mentioned?



Well, let’s start with tirzepatide.



This one can:



Cause allergy reactions

Shouldn’t be used if you’re pregnant

May damage your liver

May damage your kidneys

May cause acute pancreatitis

May cause dehydration



One major source of information about drugs tells me that mounjaro `can cause some serious health issues’.



No kidding. In addition to the other problems I’ve listed it can cause fever, stomach pain, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, gall bladder disease, vomiting, jaundice and some other stuff including a fast heart rate.



Oh. I don’t fancy that one anymore.



That sounds a bit of a bummer.



What about the other stuff – semaglutide?



I hate to tell you this but semaglutide can also cause some serious health issues.



Here’s a list of a few of the possible problems.



Thyroid C cell tumours

Anxiety

Bloating

Blurred vision

Cold sweats

Confusion

Constipation

Dark urine (that’s probably because your liver is buggered)

Depression

Diarrhoea (though possibly not at the same time as the constipation)

Difficulty in swallowing

Dizziness

Fast heart beat

Fever

Headache

Increased hunger

Indigestion

Nervousness and nightmares

Pains in the stomach

Seizures

Skin rash

Slurred speech

Trouble breathing

Tiredness

Vomiting

Yellow eyes or skin (the liver thing again)

That’s not all. But it’s enough to be going on with.



None of the doctors and journalists whom I have seen extolling the virtues of these new wonder drugs seem to have mentioned these risks.



So I’m sorry if I am a bit of a party pooper.



But there really aren’t any magic pills.



Just try to remember `Coleman’s First Law of Medicine’ which is: `If you are receiving treatment for an existing disease and you develop new symptoms then, until proved otherwise, you should assume that the new symptoms are caused by the treatment you are receiving.’



NOTE

