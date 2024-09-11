The Scary, Startling Truth about `wonder drugs’ semaglutide and tirzepatide
September 11, 2024 by Doctor Vernon Coleman
Everywhere I look journalists and doctors are queuing up and falling over each other in order to praise the latest wonder drug semaglutide (known to most people by the brand names Ozempic and Wegovy.
And there’s another drug called Mounjaro aka tirzepatide.
That’s supposed to be a wonder drug too.
These are, so they insist, the best, easiest and classiest way to lose weight.
The Daily Telegraph ran a headline last week which read `My miracle weight loss jab has changed my life and will change the world.’ The journalist who wrote the article, Allison Pearson, says that these drugs `may well change the world – for good’.
Oh goody goody. Ain’t that grand?
But there’s more.
Doctors apparently claim that semaglutide and tirzepatide will do all sorts of other wonderful things.
There’s been talk of one or the other of them slowing down the aging process, preventing cancer, arthritis, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.
And helping people give up smoking.
Doctors apparently say that semaglutide will reverse kidney disease, prevent heart failure and reduce previously untreatable high blood pressure.
And cut heart attacks and strokes.
It’ll probably solve baldness, spots and dandruff, reduce your heating bills, cut your lawn and protect your car bodywork from seagull droppings.
Wow. I haven’t read about anything this good for three months. No, make that six months.
What a wonder drug. We must all bless the drug companies. This stuff sounds nearly as good as the much loved covid-19 vaccine – and what an embarrassment it was for the medical establishment and the world’s journalists when the vaccines turned out to be just as useless and as toxic as I predicted they would be.
But pause a moment.
Do you know of a drug anywhere in the world that doesn’t have side effects? Have you ever come across a product that cannot kill people?
No, nor me. And I’ve been writing about drugs and drug side effects for over fifty years.
So what can these `change the world’ wonder drugs do that the enthusiastic doctors and journalists don’t seem to have mentioned?
Well, let’s start with tirzepatide.
This one can:
Cause allergy reactions
Shouldn’t be used if you’re pregnant
May damage your liver
May damage your kidneys
May cause acute pancreatitis
May cause dehydration
One major source of information about drugs tells me that mounjaro `can cause some serious health issues’.
No kidding. In addition to the other problems I’ve listed it can cause fever, stomach pain, difficulty in breathing or swallowing, gall bladder disease, vomiting, jaundice and some other stuff including a fast heart rate.
Oh. I don’t fancy that one anymore.
That sounds a bit of a bummer.
What about the other stuff – semaglutide?
I hate to tell you this but semaglutide can also cause some serious health issues.
Here’s a list of a few of the possible problems.
Thyroid C cell tumours
Anxiety
Bloating
Blurred vision
Cold sweats
Confusion
Constipation
Dark urine (that’s probably because your liver is buggered)
Depression
Diarrhoea (though possibly not at the same time as the constipation)
Difficulty in swallowing
Dizziness
Fast heart beat
Fever
Headache
Increased hunger
Indigestion
Nervousness and nightmares
Pains in the stomach
Seizures
Skin rash
Slurred speech
Trouble breathing
Tiredness
Vomiting
Yellow eyes or skin (the liver thing again)
That’s not all. But it’s enough to be going on with.
None of the doctors and journalists whom I have seen extolling the virtues of these new wonder drugs seem to have mentioned these risks.
So I’m sorry if I am a bit of a party pooper.
But there really aren’t any magic pills.
Just try to remember `Coleman’s First Law of Medicine’ which is: `If you are receiving treatment for an existing disease and you develop new symptoms then, until proved otherwise, you should assume that the new symptoms are caused by the treatment you are receiving.’
NOTE
Coleman’s First Law of Medicine appears in Vernon Coleman’s book `Coleman’s Laws: The Twelve Medical Truths You Must Know To Survive’. You can buy a copy from the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com Just CLICK HERE
Copyright Vernon Coleman September 2024
Dr. Vernon Coleman. He know his stuff. And he doesn't mince words!
Thanks Edwin!
It’s given out weekly from a compound pharmacy anywhere from 250 - 500 buckaroos per month , cash . , a little more if you use a credit card . 🤬😫