Today, was my lucky day. I didn’t win the big Premium Bond prize or find that our daffodils had flowered at last but I did receive a letter inviting me to have a free respiratory syncytial virus vaccination.



It’s made by Pfizer so it’s bound to be effective, safe and entirely free of nasty side effects.



Isn’t it?



We are expected to ignore its disgraceful behaviour over many decades. We are expected to forget that Pfizer has, over the years, earned itself a place on the list of the world’s most evil companies. Back in 2001, for example, Pfizer was accused by Oxfam of `moral bankruptcy’.



The NHS says that the common side effects of the RSV vaccine are mild and do not last long. Just like the covid-19 vaccine, then.



The side effects they admit to include a headache, an aching body and a swelling or pain where the injection went in.



`More serious side effects such as a severe allergic reaction are very rare,’ they say.



And they continue thus: `The person who vaccinates you will be trained to deal with allergic reactions and treat them immediately.’



Really? I’m sorry but I don’t believe that. I suspect they’ll be too busy having a cup of tea or vaccinating someone else to notice when I collapse in the car park.



The NHS warns that: `There have been very rare cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome (a condition that affects the nerves) in older adults who’ve had the RSV vaccine.’



Er, that’s odd because I’ve been invited to have the RSV jab because I AM an older adult. They’re pushing the damned stuff to adults aged 75 to 79.



Is this another one of their kill jobs? Get rid of the oldies and cut the pension costs?



The Mayo Clinic in the US says that the patients should tell their doctor if they have EVER had any unusual reaction to any medicines or to foods, dyes, preservatives or animals.



I would guess that’ll exclude 50% of the elderly population.



And the Mayo Clinic says that patients should tell their doctor if they are taking any prescription or non-prescription medicines because of the possibility of drug interactions with the vaccine.



That’ll probably exclude the other 50%.



Oh, and patients must tell their doctor if they have other medical problems – particularly a weak immune system.



And even the NHS tells folk not to have the jab if they are unwell.



So, basically, the RSV vaccine is only suitable for elderly folk who are not unwell, have no medical problems, have never had any unusual reaction to anything and aren’t taking any medication for anything.



And patients are told they may need to stay for observation after being injected.



Oh, and the Mayo Clinic warns that `this vaccine will not protect everyone who receives it’.



Just like the covid-19 rubbish then.



Finally, the Mayo Clinic’s list of possible side effects includes: blurred vision, dizziness, fever, nervousness, pounding in the ears, slow or fast heartbeat, chest tightness, cough, difficulty in swallowing, fainting, hives, itching, skin rash, puffiness or swelling of the eyes or round the eyes, face, lips or tongue, diarrhoea, joint pain, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, underarm swelling, bleeding, blistering and burning.



Crumbs. That doesn’t sound much fun.



And what about Guillain-Barre syndrome?



That’s another side effect of the RSV vaccine and the symptoms are numbness, pain, tingling, weakness, vision or hearing problems and trouble breathing.



You do NOT want Guillain-Barre syndrome. Believe me you don’t want that.



So, once again the NHS is pushing a Pfizer vaccine that might not work but could make you very, very ill. The only upside I can see is that Pfizer and GPs will be getting very rich out of injecting the damned stuff into their healthiest patients.



When will these bastards stop pushing vaccines for healthy people and start diagnosing and treating people who are ill instead?



Copyright Vernon Coleman March 2025