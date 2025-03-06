The mainstream media, written and edited by bought-and-paid for propaganda hacks and ignorant lackeys posing as journalists, claim that the 2025 flu is the worst for years. Some have warned that there have been more deaths from the 2025 flu than there were from covid-19, which is odd because I seem to remember we were told that the manufactured fake covid scare was killing tens if not hundreds of millions. (They weren’t, of course. The figures show that Covid-19 killed about the same number of people as an ordinary flu.)



The fake journalists working for the MSM do, of course, have an explanation for the terror which is apparently being unleashed upon us.



People are dying because they haven’t been vaccinated with the latest flu jab! Those nasty anti-vaxxers have been telling people the truth about vaccines and so now millions of people run the other way if they see a doctor or nurse with a syringe in their hands.



Actually, of course, the fake journalists are talking gibberish.



There are several real reasons why the flu this year is killing more people than any flu in memory.



And several reasons why next year’s flu will be even more lethal. And so on and so on indefinitely.



First, the absurd lockdown laws and social distancing regulations which were brought in (with no supporting evidence whatsoever, of course) left everyone who obeyed the rules more susceptible to infection. And locking people indoors meant less sunshine and less vitamin D – a vital vitamin in protecting us against infection. (Early in 2020 I made a video encouraging people to take vitamin D supplements. Naturally, the thoroughly evil YouTube took the video down and banished it permanently. When are YouTube’s executives going to be arrested and charged with accessory to genocide?)



Second, the deliberate dimming of the sun (And don’t believe the lies online that they haven’t started doing this yet, they have been doing this for a long time - and I have evidence of this) means that people are now getting very little vitamin D. Without vitamin D they are more susceptible to infection.



Third, the BIG reason is, of course, the covid-19 vaccine. Way, way back when the most toxic vaccine in history was first introduced, I warned that it would damage immune systems AND make the vaxxed more susceptible to other infections in the future – dangerously so. (My early videos containing these warnings were all deleted because they contained the truth and nothing but the truth but the scripts from 2020 are available in three books: `Covid-19: The Greatest Hoax in History’; `Covid-19: Exposing the Lies’ and `Covid-19:The Fraud Continues’. All are available through the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com.)



Again, as I have been saying for years, it would be easy to prove just how damaging the covid-19 vaccine has been.



Find out how many covid vaxxed individuals got the flu this year and then compare the figure with the number of people who weren’t given the covid-19 vaccine but who got the flu this year. It would cost peanuts to do this and the answer would tell us forever whether the covid vaccine was as dangerous as I said it was.



So, naturally, that simple trial will not be done. Ever. The results would prove that the medical establishment, all politicians, a pile of celebrities, thousands of greedy doctors and hordes of mainstream journalists were all lying through their teeth.



Meanwhile, I can tell you two things.



First, insane, murderous doctors and nurses are still promoting and giving the toxic covid-19 vaccine even though it has been proved not to work and to be dangerous.



Second, next year’s annual flu will kill even more people. The depopulation plan is under way. The vaccinated hordes are going to die early – as I warned they would.



Oh, and there is one other thing worth mentioning – one other reason why more people are dying of the flu.



Doctors and nurses have been busy giving nasal flu vaccine to zillions of children.



They say the nasal flu vaccine is `attenuated’.



But that means that it is live.



And when the kids with the nasal flu vaccine up their noses go to see Grandma and Grandpa they give them the flu and kill them.



Mission accomplished.



Copyright Vernon Coleman March 2025

