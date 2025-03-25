`It is vital to remember that drug companies make their profits out of disease. They would never make any money if their products cured diseases. And they make bigger profits when their products cause disease. For drug companies, the perfect product is something which vaguely relieves symptoms (but does not cure) and which causes side effects which require treatment with other drugs.’
Taken from `The End of Medicine’ by Vernon Coleman
Copyright Vernon Coleman March 2025
To some of us, the term "rogue" may have a negative connotation.
When the term is applied to brilliantly analytic and openly honest humanitarian, who selflessly shares their insight freely, the term takes on a life of its own.
Dr. Coleman, you are a magnificent, intrepid rogue of the highest caliber. You elevate humanity.
I hope no offense is taken.
Onward, Christian soldiers!
💟