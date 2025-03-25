`It is vital to remember that drug companies make their profits out of disease. They would never make any money if their products cured diseases. And they make bigger profits when their products cause disease. For drug companies, the perfect product is something which vaguely relieves symptoms (but does not cure) and which causes side effects which require treatment with other drugs.’



