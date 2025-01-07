According to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Anthony Fauci subjected orphaned and foster children to illegal and unethical experiments, resulting in numerous deaths and burial in unmarked mass graves.

Fauci collaborated with pharmaceutical companies to conduct these experiments on foster children from six states, often using caregivers with little to no medical training.

The experiments, detailed in a BBC documentary called "Guinea Pig Kids," involved administering toxic drugs that caused severe illness and death, with some children subjected to force-feeding and invasive procedures.

Kennedy's book, "The Real Anthony Fauci," reveals Fauci's financial ties to pharmaceutical companies and his alleged disregard for the welfare of the vulnerable children used in these experiments.

The author argues that these experiments were motivated by the pursuit of profit and power and calls for a thorough investigation into Fauci's actions and the ethics of medical experimentation. The insidious Anthony Fauci gathered foster children from six states and turned them over to the pharmaceutical industry for AIDS and chemotherapy experimentation. To ensure he could pull this off, Fauci made sure the people running those foster homes had little-to-no medical training whatsoever, so they couldn’t understand what was happening to the children. Most of those caregivers were immigrants from the Dominican Republic, RFK Jr. says.

These abused children Fauci ran experiments on are documented in a BBC film called “Guinea Pig Kids,” much of which was documented by a courageous journalist and author named Celia Farber. The kids were given drugs that made them horribly sick. Farber visited the “Gates of Heaven” cemetery in New York where Fauci disposed of the children who died from these illegal experiments, where she found hundreds of tiny coffins stacked haphazardly in mass graves, covered only by an astroturf carpet.

Fauci had partnered with pharma companies to broaden their markets for HIV and chemotherapy drugs they were patenting. It was all about the money, as usual, and Fauci had complete disdain, with no remorse, for these orphaned kids who had no parents or guardians to look out for their well-being and safety. That’s why Fauci used them, abused them, tortured them, and let them die – all to test out some experimental drugs so some Big Pharma thugs could get richer. It’s all described in great detail in RFK Jr.’s top-selling book “The Real Anthony Fauci.”

Shocking Revelations Unveil Fauci's Dark Past: The Unspoken Truth Behind HIV Experiments on Foster Children

In his damning new book, "The Real Anthony Fauci," Robert F. Kennedy Jr. uncovers a harrowing chapter in the career of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the man once hailed as a hero of the AIDS crisis. The revelations paint a picture of a ruthless pursuit of power and profit, with devastating consequences for some of the most vulnerable members of society.

Kennedy's exposé, based on the work of investigative journalist Liam Scheff, details Fauci's involvement in a series of experimental drug trials on HIV-positive foster children at the Incarnation Children’s Center (ICC) in New York City, and sister facilities across seven states between 1988 and 2002. These trials, funded by Fauci's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and pharmaceutical industry partners, subjected hundreds of children to unsupervised, and often fatal, drug experiments.

The experiments, which involved administering toxic drugs known to cause severe genetic mutations, organ failure, and even death, were conducted without proper consent. Children who refused the experimental drugs were subjected to brutal force-feeding methods, including invasive procedures to implant feeding tubes directly into their stomachs. These procedures, described as nothing short of torture, were performed at Columbia Presbyterian hospital.

The horror of these experiments was brought to light by a BBC documentary in 2004, "Guinea Pig Kids," which exposed the grim reality of Fauci's "clinical trials." The documentary's investigators uncovered a mass grave in the Gate of Heaven cemetery in Hawthorne, New York, containing dozens of plain wooden coffins, believed to be the remains of children who perished during the experiments. The New York City Administration of Child Services conducted a four-year investigation into Fauci's experiments, finding that eighty of the 532 children involved in his "clinical trials" died, with twenty-five of those deaths occurring during a medication trial alone.

Kennedy's book also delves into Fauci's financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry, revealing a web of lucrative partnerships and shared profits. This, along with Fauci's own ambitions, led to the exploitation of vulnerable children in the name of "science." The author's research extends beyond the HIV experiments, revealing Fauci's involvement in other controversial studies, including experiments on Beagle puppies and the grafting of aborted fetal tissue onto living animals.

As Fauci and his pharmaceutical partners, including billionaire Bill Gates, continue to push for global vaccine mandates, Kennedy's book serves as a stark reminder of the dark history that underpins their actions. The revelations in "The Real Anthony Fauci" demand a thorough investigation and raise serious questions about the ethics of medical experimentation and the true motivations behind the global health agenda.

This explosive book is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the complex and often troubling history of medical experimentation and the individuals who wield significant power in the field of public health.