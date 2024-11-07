Donald Trump understands the American people. His 2024 presidential campaign will be remembered as one of the greatest in our nation’s history.

Donald Trump first defeated Joe Biden after one live televised debate that ended so badly it resulted in Biden’s own party ousting him from the campaign and installing Kamala Harris. The mainstream media was forced to go into overdrive to present Harris as a viable candidate even though she was one of the least popular vice presidents in US history.

The media conducted a 365 smear campaign against Donald Trump, but the public’s vote shows that the mainstream media is no longer a trusted source. Looking back to media coverage from July when Joe Biden was ousted from the race, ABC, CBS, and NBC have provided Kamala Harris with 78% positive coverage. In comparison, these agencies have only provided 15% negative or neutral coverage of Donald Trump.

Before Kamala came into the picture, the establishment attempted to imprison Donald Trump. They raided his home in Mar-a-Lago and forced him to appear in court during critical campaigning moments. Trump simply campaigned from New York. He went to urban seemingly forgotten neighborhoods where he was met with cheers. Trump strategically visited a bodega in Harlem where a worker there was attacked by an assailant who was not charged thanks to pro-crime anti-American AG Alvin Bragg. Biden attempted to pull the same stunt in Philadelphia but it was clearly staged. Trump once again aligned himself with the PEOPLE.

On May 30, 2024, the corrupt New York criminal system found Trump guilty of 34 felonies. He was charged with everything from providing hush money to a sex worker to falsifying business records. He was the first former president in the history of America to be charged with a felony. They threatened to seize his properties and assets. The left cheered at the prospect of Donald Trump behind bars.

Now, the establishment attempted to prevent Donald Trump’s name from even appearing on the ballot. The left claimed that Donald Trump attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 US Presidential election after the events that occurred on January 6. The Supreme Court unanimously voted to permit Trump to run for office.

We had foreign interference from Ukraine and every nation adhering to the Build Back Better agenda. Foreign leaders spoke out against Trump at every opportunity, claiming a Trump victory would ruin their nation and overall world peace. The number of world leaders in favor of a Trump presidency paled in comparison to his enemies.

Most of the nation’s billionaires came out in support of Kamala and poured millions into her campaign. Celebrities danced, cried, and cheered at her rallies in an attempt to gain the support of young voters. New world order philanthropists who admittedly interfere in elections, like Alex and George Soros, attempted to buy the majority of America’s radio stations to promote propaganda. Alex Soros even insinuated that Donald Trump should be stopped by any means, posting an image of 47 dollars alongside a bullet hole.

Perhaps most memorable are the not one but TWO assassination attempts against Donald Trump. The nation watched on in horror as shots fired through the crowd at the president during one of his rallies. Secret Service carried the bloodied president from the podium as he was covered in blood. He still used the moment to lift his fist into the air and encourage the people to continue the fight.

Then the FBI has confirmed that Trump was the target of a second assassination attempt. This took place when gunfire rang out at his Florida golf club. A man with an assault-style rifle pushed the firearm’s muzzle through the perimeter of his golf course in West Palm Beach. US Secret Service agents spotted the gunman and opened fire, prompting him to flee in an SUV, according to law enforcement officials. A suspect was later detained.

The left upped their violent rhetoric and continued to compare Donald Trump to Hitler. The entire establishment cheered these attempts and said he needed to be stopped by any means necessary.

The final weeks of the campaign were a bit of fun for Donald Trump. After Kamala claimed she once worked at McDonald’s, Donald Trump decided to cover a shift at a store. We saw the most powerful man in the world flipping burgers and serving fries. When Joe Biden called Trump supporters “garbage,” Donald Trump campaigned from a garbage truck no less than 12 hours later.

Donald Trump easily could have dropped out of the race. He risked his freedom and life to represent the people of America. He became the most hated man in the world and suffered the cruelest demonization by the media ever seen. Yet, as he said during his debate with Biden, he was compelled to run after seeing what has happened to America over the past four years. All of the establishment’s attempts failed because Donald Trump is a man of the people. They assume we are ignorant and will vote as we are told. Not this time. The American people of all backgrounds felt understood and seen by Donald Trump. Trump’s victory was truly a victory for the people.