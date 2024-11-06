Share this postThe Future Is Gonna Be Fantastic!edwin797.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Future Is Gonna Be Fantastic!November 6, 2024 by Elon Musk.EdwinNov 06, 202418Share this postThe Future Is Gonna Be Fantastic!edwin797.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther116Share18Share this postThe Future Is Gonna Be Fantastic!edwin797.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther116Share
Not just elected twice, first to take more union votes, more Military, more black and Latino votes, only the second President to have a split term election. The first was Grover Cleveland, who did two stints in the White House from 1885-1889 and 1893-1897. https://www.npr.org/2024/11/04/g-s1-32048/grover-cleveland-trump-non-consecutive-terms. GOD BE PAISED. Now the question is will Harris leave easy. Senate Flipped in blue states, House is still to to call. I was woke at around 2 AM by my husband. with the great news. Now he needs to rest his throat a few days. We still have till Jan. 20th for the change over. Melania will want the living quarters redone and fumigated. Like she did the first time.
Edwin, my heartfelt thanks to all of you in Georgia who helped rescue our country!