In November, British MPs will discuss introducing euthanasia. If they decide that doctors can start killing people then `doctor assisted suicide’ (as euthanasia is also known) will be available in Britain – and Britain will be yet another country where doctors are legally allowed to kill people. (It should be noted that euthanasia is specifically forbidden by the Hippocratic Oath so any doctor who deliberately kills patients will have to break the Oath.) You should be truly terrified.



The following extract is from Jack King’s book `They Want to Kill Us’.



Basic truths about euthanasia



1) By an astonishing coincidence, and just as happened with the covid fraud, exactly the same things are happening all around the world. Euthanasia is being promoted and legalised all around the world (just as the covid fraud was promoted globally)



2) The media is promoting a superficial, one-sided view of euthanasia as a way to relieve pain and distress.



3) Palliative care, offered to patients who are seriously or terminally ill, is being defunded so that more patients will agree to be killed by their doctor.



4) The number of patients developing cancer (and requiring care) has increased dramatically. The use of masks, and the resultant hypoxia, resulted in cancers being more dangerous than ever. Many newly diagnosed patients are suffering from fast growing cancers. There can now be no doubt that many cases of cancer are caused by the covid-19 ‘vaccine’. As the number of patients increases, so the quality of care provided decreases.



5) The covid fraud led to an increase in compliance – with the majority of people now prepared to do whatever they are told to do (‘have a vaccine’, ‘wear a mask’, ‘stay at home’, etc.). The people who were compliant during the pandemic will be compliant when offered euthanasia.



6) The official incidence of mental illness is increasing very rapidly – particularly among children and young people. Laws concerning euthanasia are being changed so that the mentally ill can be accepted as candidates for death.



7) Laws concerning euthanasia are being changed so that children can decide to kill themselves without their parents’ knowledge or ability to intervene.



8) Politicians and doctors’ trade unions have deliberately and systematically destroyed primary care. And as a result, other health services everywhere have failed the public with the quality and quantity of services having deteriorated. Faced with years of pain and distress many patients will choose euthanasia as the only solution. Some supporters of euthanasia have lied about what will happen and who will die.



NOTE

NOTE

Euthanasia does not mean a painless death.



Copyright Vernon Coleman and Jack King September 2024

