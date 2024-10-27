Image by AI

Everyone is wondering what will happen on November 5. Will Trump win the election? Or will the Democrats, aided by their Deep State operatives in the FBI and CIA, manage to “fortify” the election once again? This may surprise you, but I think he’ll win—although that’s not the end of the story, and there’s not necessarily a happy ending.

Two months ago, I didn’t think Trump would win.

I was confident that the same “cabal” of Deep State cronies Time Magazine wrote about in 2021—the secret junta that really rules America—would never allow Trump to win in a fair election.

After all, Trump represents an “existential threat” to everything the Deep State cherishes the most—a never-ending flow of cash into their own pockets through government offices, back-door deals with arms manufacturers, and the creation of a permanent surveillance state.

In reality, Trump is a fairly liberal Republican or mildly conservative Democrat. He doesn’t have a racist bone in his body, is squishy on abortion, and doesn’t give a hoot about gays and their endless Pride orgies.

However, he genuinely loves America and is opposed to the systematic plundering of America’s wealth by corrupt insiders and foreign interests.

And for that, Permanent Washington opposed Trump from the second he rode down the golden escalator.

So the question is:

If the Democrats and their Deep State cronies in the FBI, CIA and other three-letter agencies were willing to go so far in 2020—helping stage nationwide BLM riots in 2,000 American cities, even setting up fake “pipe bombs” outside the headquarters of the Democrat and Republican national committees—why won’t they do so again, in 2024?

Here’s why.

The stakes are now too high.

An intervention this time could bring the entire House of Cards falling to the ground.

This time, the Deep State risks exposing Our DemocracyTM as the fraud that it is, if they use their usual dirty tricks so openly.

In 2020, the Democrats could openly cheat and count on the Deep State to cover things up for them.

They could trot out 50 “former intelligence officials” to lie in public that the Hunter Laptop story had “all the earmarks of Russian disinformation” and get Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter to censor any mention of it.

They could use $400 million in “Zuck Bucks” to take over election operations in key swing states under the cover of “get out the vote” efforts.

And in an election that came down to only 40,000 votes in just four swing states, such Deep State operations did the trick. Operatives didn’t need “widespread” fraud to tilt the election.

But now things have changed.

In just the past few months...

Joe Biden was exposed to the entire world as being the demented puppet any minimally conscious American has always known he was.

Kamala Harris was revealed to be even less competent than Joe Biden—and thus as just another puppet the Junta plans on using to keep running America.

The psyop to create so much hysteria around Trump being another Hitler that some lunatic would try to kill him actually worked... but then, to the Democrats’ horror, Trump survived the assassination attempt.

Now, Kamala Harris is falling so far behind in the polling that the “margin of fraud” is becoming simply too great.

The amount of ballot harvesting and fake mail-in ballots required to overcome the Trump lead will simply be too great.

If the Deep State intervenes this time, the jig will be up.

The whole world will know what most Americans already suspect: that America long ago ceased being a self-governing Republic but is, instead, a technocratic oligarchy, ruled by a permanent class of defense contractors and intelligence officials who don’t give a damn what the people want or think.

These people understand that if they install Kamala Harris by force and cheat too much, she will end up being even more of a disaster than the current puppet—and the legitimacy of the secret Junta’s regime will be even more widely called into question.

They also know that, even if Trump is elected, they have, as Sen. Chuck Schumer admitted upon Trump’s first election, “six ways from Sunday at getting back at” their enemies.

The Democrats and the three-letter government agencies already have been planning for months how they will derail Trump’s second administration even more than they did the first.

They have no intention of allowing Trump, or any democratically elected official, to “drain the swamp.”

It goes without saying that there will be more Pussy Hat Rallies and endless BLM riots in America’s future, once Trump takes office. The “Resistance” will return.

So: My prediction is that Trump will be elected on November 5... and the entire machinery of the Federal government will be put to work undermining everything he tries to achieve and what ordinary Americans who voted for him want him to achieve.

The Deep State wants endless foreign wars... mass immigration on a scale never seen before in human history... Gay Pride flags flying over every battleship... and the creation of a total surveillance society.

They play the long game.

They were boxed into a corner with Kamala Harris... a puppet too dumb even to be a puppet... so Trump will have his temporary revenge.

But it will be temporary.

And then the serious business of destroying America will continue apace.

Robert J. Hutchinson is the author of numerous books of popular history. He writes regularly at www.DisputedQuestions.com.