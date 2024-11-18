Mr and Mrs Robinson were having their evening meal. Their son Robert was late home from school but they weren’t unduly worried. There was a good chance that the bus he usually caught might have been delayed or even cancelled.



They were half way through their apple pie and custard when the telephone rang.



`Is that the Robinson home?’ asked a voice Mrs Robinson didn’t recognise.



Mrs Robinson gave her name.



`I’m the deputy headmistress in charge of the school’s euthanasia unit,’ said a cold, matter of fact female voice. `When would it be convenient to collect your son’s satchel, gym kit and personal belongings?’



Mrs Robinson felt cold and faint. `What’s happened to Robert?’ she asked. Her husband stood up and came to be beside her so that he could listen to the conversation.



`Robert took advantage of the school’s euthanasia policy,’ said the woman. `He was feeling very low this afternoon. I gather he wasn’t picked for the football team.’



`And you killed him?’ screamed Mrs Robinson. `Robert was just a boy!’



`Oh no, he chose to kill himself with our team’s help. We did send you a letter about the school’s new euthanasia service. We allow all our pupils to enrol. Once they have been injected they’re usually dead within five hours. We do the killing in a special soundproofed room so that the screams of distress don’t alarm the other children.’



`But why didn’t you ring us?’ cried Mrs Robinson. `I’m sure we would have been able to make him change his mind.



`It would be most improper, unethical and illegal, for us to discuss a child’s plans with his parents,’ said the voice. `When will it be convenient for you to pick up his satchel, gym kit and personal belongings?’



Mrs Robinson dropped the telephone and she and her husband both collapsed.



`Hello, hello,’ said the cold voice. `When will it be convenient for you to pick up his satchel, gym kit and personal belongings? The school is entitled to charge £50 a day if items aren’t collected within 24 hours – though we do allow parents 48 hours before charges are made.’



NOTE

You may think I’m exaggerating and that nothing like that could happen. But you’d be wrong. Euthanasia is now becoming legal around the world. And it increasingly common for children to be targeted. When children are allowed to kill themselves it is likely that their parents will not be informed beforehand because this would impinge upon the child’s right to end their life. The demented, the mentally ill, the disabled, the poor and the unemployed will also be targeted. Just check what is happening in those countries which have legalised euthanasia. This is the world of Net Zero and the Great Reset. If you are old, disabled in any way (and menopausal women are officially disabled) then you may soon be fighting for your life.



Britain is the latest country to look at introducing `doctor assisted suicide’ – as the euthanasia enthusiasts like to call it. If the pro-euthanasia bill goes through Parliament thousands of people like you will be dead before Easter 2025 and many more will be fighting for their lives. France is looking at introducing euthanasia. And so too are those American States where euthanasia is illegal.



If you want to stop this awful plan please watch and share my video entitled `They want to kill you. Here’s how they’ll do it.’ Just CLICK HERE I’m banned from all other media. Please help by putting a link on your Facebook account or on other social media platforms. Share the video as widely as you can. Put it on YouTube if you have an account there. You must act quickly. It will soon be too late – and I suspect it will soon be illegal to criticise euthanasia. And please read and share Jack King’s book entitled `They want to kill us’. CLICK HERE to buy a copy. Dr King has offered to debate euthanasia on numerous networked radio stations – but no one will allow him to speak. Once again, it seems that debate and discussion are banned. You are the only hope of stopping euthanasia. Share this article with everyone you know. Send a copy to your MP.



This is all very, very real. And we only have days to stop this.



Wherever in the world you live you should help fight the global plan to make euthanasia legal everywhere. Remember: this is an important step towards Net Zero and the Great Reset. And once euthanasia is legalised it will never be un-legalised.



Copyright Vernon Coleman November 2024