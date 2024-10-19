I was never a fan of Michael Jackson (MJ). Neither what I had heard of his music nor what I had seen of his danse routines appealed to me, although I did find his moonwalk pretty cool. So MJ's artistic genius escaped me — until, that is, I very recently started to pay attention and realized that there was more to his genius (in the Roman sense) than music and dance. I had the vague impression that he was a product of the entertainment industry, and that his fame was undeserved. And of course, Ihad been very much influenced by the bad press he had gotten since the early 1990s,so that I imagined he was, at the very least, a very disturbed individual.



But then I listened to Candace Owens's video,"What really happened to Michael Jackson"posted last month, and I learned thatMJ had powerful and nasty Jewish enemies which conspired to destroy his reputation, his wealth and his health.That triggered my interest, since Jewish power is one of my fields of research.





A quick search led me to the staggering discovery that, in 1995, two years after the first allegations of child molestation were made against him, Michael Jackson released a single titled They don't Care About Us, that included the lyrics:

Jew me, sue me

Everybody, do me

Kick me, Kike me

Don't you black or white me.

Wow! The King of Pop, whose 1982 record Thriller is the best-selling album of all time (32 million copies), saying that, in a hit song, for the world to hear? Sony obscured the offensive words (Jew and Kike) with grotesque heavy sounds, but the lyrics remained uncensored, and the original version can still be heard here (1:10).



That's when I remembered that Monika Wiesak had written a book on MJ. Since I had loved her earlier book, America's Last President: What the World Lost When it Lost John F. Kennedy, I read her Michael Jackson: The Man, the Music, the Controversy, 2023. Here is my review of this wonderful and necessary book, with a few additional tidbits.



In The story of Michael Jackson, Wiesak writes, "offers illuminating insight into the world of entertainment, media, and power" (p. v). It does indeed. Insight on Jewish Power in particular, which is one of my fields of research.



In the opening chapters, Wiesak gives a portrait of the man, based on the testimonies of those who knew him well. MJ definitely comes across as a "kind, thoughtful and empathetic" person. Wiesak quotes from the positive messages of his lyrics, by which he "tried to reach into the goodness that resides in most of humanity and bring it to the forefront" (p. 158). We all remember the charity single "We are the world" (1985), written by MJ with a little help from Lionel Richie (here is MJ's beautiful original demo version), and played by forty-four music stars under the name USA for Africa to raise money for famine-ravaged Ethiopia. It was a worldwide phenomenon, and it marked the culmination of MJ's influence on the music industry.



The song Heal the World (1991) also encapsulates the essence of MJ's admittedly naive but kind-hearted message.The videoclip displayed children from all over the world uniting in peace and inspiring the soldiers to throw away their guns.



MJ's lyrics for his song "Palestine, Don't Cry", which he wrote in 1993 but never got to complete and record, contain the lines:

I will pray for you,

Oh Palestine...

God's a place for you. ...

Come deep in my heart

I'll always love you...

And I believe in you,

Oh Palestine,

I will die for you

At the end of the song "Earth Song" (1995), Michael sings "What about the holy land, torn apart by creed" (but if you listen to the acapella version, at 4:30 "creed" sounds more like "greed").



It is often said that MJ had remained childish because he didn't have a normal childhood. But although there is some truth in it, MJ also comes out as a deep person. I am impressed by what he said in 2001 about his father, whom he had long resented for his abusive control:

I have begun to see that even my father's harshness was a kind of love — an imperfect love, to be sure, but love, nonetheless. He pushed me because he loved me because he wanted no man to ever look down upon his offspring. And now, with time, rather than bitterness, I feel blessing. In the place of anger, I have found absolution. And in the place of revenge, I have found reconciliation. (p. 5-6)

Such words come from a man who has matured to wisdom. By contrast, we shall see, his enemies seem to have been extremely negative, greedy, and cruel people.



Paradoxically, MJ was a very shy person with a complicated relationship to his own body. This is understandable for a man who has gone through the physical transformations from childhood to adolescence (with severe acne) to adulthood, under the spotlight. But the media has maliciously exaggerated his psychological impediments. For decades they have implied that he was intentionally bleaching his skin, but I learned from Wiesak's book that he suffered from a disease called vitiligo, probably triggered by severe burns on his scalp in 1984, which resulted in uneven patches of white skin spreading across his body, face included. His friend David Nordahl explained:

The vitiligo spread and spread and spread, and it was difficult for him when he had to appear in public or to perform to get the right kind of makeup ... So, in the beginning, he did use darker makeup to cover that, but then as that spread, it got more and more difficult to make that white skin the color of the rest of his skin, so he would have to go to lighter and lighter and lighter makeup because ... when you sweat ... you don't want these white lines running down your face. (pp. 10-11)

Regarding his nose plastic surgeries, it helps to hear him say how terrible he felt as a teenager when his father called him "fat nose" and "ugly".



In 1985, the press began printing brutally negative stories about MJ, calling him "Wacko Jacko". There does not seem to have been any commercial motive to this bad press. Michael was at the top of his fame. Was it his huge spiritual influence on the music world through the record-breaking success of We are the world? Is it a coincidence that gangsta rap started to be heavily promoted around this time? MJ's message was the exact opposite of rap culture, as illustrated by the clip for Beat it. MJ was definitely out of step with the message and spirit that producers wanted to inject into Black America.



Some reporters' testimonies indicate that attacking MJ systematically was an editorial policy imposed on them from above (p. 14). Why? "The mainstream corporate media," writes Wiesak, "is a tool of empire. They spread propaganda and mold our society. They convince us that war is worth fighting. They shape our culture. And they dehumanize their enemies" (p. 158). Obviously, some powerful people in control of the mainstream corporate media had decided that MJ was their enemy. His son Prince recalled:

He would come home worried about his safety, about his career, about his assets, because he felt that he was pissing off the wrong people and it was putting a target on his back either through his messages of unity or calling out other entities, for whatever reason it was, it was putting a target on his back. (p. 159)

In August 1993, MJ was accused of having sexually molested 13-year-old Jordan Chandler. It was later revealed that Jordan's father, Evan Chandler, had forced his son, and possibly drugged him, to make these allegations. Resentful Jordan would, one year later, at age 14, require and obtain legal emancipation from his two parents.



Evan Chandler was a dentist with a history of malpractice and with ambitions as a Hollywood scriptwriter, who had tried and failed to use his son's friendship with MJ for his own profit. On July 8, 1993, he was recorded on the phone by David Schwartz, the husband of his former wife, explaining his plan to destroy MJ. Speaking of his attorney, he said (the recording can be heard in Owens's video, at 15 minutes):

I picked the nastiest son of a bitch I could find, and all he wants to do is get this out in the public as fast as he can, as big as he can, and humiliate as many people as he can. ... I mean, it could be a massacre if I don't get what I want. ... Once I make that phone call, this guy's just going to destroy everybody in sight in any devious, nasty, cruel way that he can do it. And I've given him full authority to do that. ... If I go through with this, I win big time. There's no way that I lose. I've checked that out inside out. ... I get everything I want, and ... Michael's career will be over. ... This man is gonna be humiliated beyond belief. You'll not believe it. He will not believe what's going to happen to him — beyond his worst nightmares. He will not sell one more record. ... There are other people involved that are waiting for my phone call that are intentionally going to be in certain positions. ... Everything is going according to a certain plan that isn't just mine. (p. 62)

By "if I don't get what I want," Evan Chandler apparently meant 20 million dollars, which he did get it in the end, though MJ was cleared of all charges. But what did Chandler mean by "a certain plan that isn't just mine"? What plan, and whose plan?



You guessed it. Evan Chandler was Jewish (original name Evan Robert Charmatz). The "nastiest son of a bitch" that he hired was Jewish attorney Barry Rothman, who teamed with Jewish psychiatrist Dr. Mathis Abrams to build up the case. Another Jewish man joined in the fight: Samuel Isaac Gordon, then husband and manager of MJ's sister LaToya Jackson, who pressured her to declare that, yes, her brother was a pedophile. She later admitted having lied at the request of her husband.



Obviously the attacks on MJ were not coming just from a nefarious Jewish gang, but involved a wider conspiracy. It is hard to resist the hypothesis of a directive sent from the B'nai B'rith to the highest levels of the police and the justice.

The police went as hard as they could against Michael Jackson. They questioned close to thirty children and their families and approximately two hundred witnesses in total. They traveled to the Philippines and Australia on taxpayer money, searching for information. Several parents complained to Michael's attorney Bert Fields that the police officers told them unequivocally that Michael had molested their children despite their children denying it. The police falsely told the children that they had nude photos of them, trying to scare them into making allegations. (p. 68)



Meanwhile, the police, lacking evidence from their search of Michael's property and their interviews with witnesses, issued a warrant for a full body search of Michael. On December 20, they subjected him to a humiliating strip search. The police photographed and took video of his genitalia and buttocks. (p. 72)

The effect on MJ's health was severe. But he fought back through his album HIStory, "Michael's most personal album" according to Wiesak. It contains the song "They don't care about us" that I mentionned before, whose original clip shows MJ in a prison, sometimes handcuffed. It also includes the beautiful "Earth Song". Another song, "Tabloid Junkie", is about media manipulation, saying:

It's slander!

You say it's not a sword

But with your pen you torture men,

You'd crucify the Lord.

Incidentally, as Wiesac notes (p. 82), the song mentions the JFK assassination ("Truth be told, the grassy knoll"), and the media's distortion of JFK's image.



Although the police were never able to make any headway with their criminal investigation (two grand juries refused to indict Michael in 1994), the media kept harassing him until the 2000s.



In 2003 was aired the documentary Living with Michael Jackson, by British filmmaker Martin Bashir who had spent several months with MJ at his Neverland Ranch in California. By editing MJ's words, the film insinuated that MJ shared his bed with children, when in fact MJ had stated he slept on the floor and allowed the children to use the bed. Based on this twisted presentation of MJ's relationship with children, one thirteen-year-old child appearing in the film, Gavin Arvizo, was pushed by his parents to accuse MJ of molestation. He was represented by Jewish attorneys William Dickerman and Larry Feldman, who hired the services of Jewish psychologist Stanley Katz. The trial began in early 2005 and lasted five-month. Monika Wiesak writes:

The trial, under normal circumstances, should never have happened. The timeline was nonsensical. The details of the allegations kept changing. The Arvizos were upset that Michael had distanced himself from them. This anger was not unlike the anger of Evan Chandler when Michael stopped talking to him. The Arvizos had minimal credibility and a history of seeking payment from celebrities and pursuing dubious lawsuits. There was no evidence to support their claims. There was no credible corroborating witness testimony and no physical evidence. Many of the prosecution's witnesses were people with very dubious backgrounds — people who sold stories to the tabloids for compensation and people whom Michael Jackson had successfully sued.



Yet, for five months and the two years preceding, beginning with the airing of the Bashir documentary, the press largely spoke of the allegations as if they were fact, as if there was massive evidence to back them up. They put Michael Jackson through hell and smeared his reputation at every opportunity. Even though the allegations were so demonstrably absurd, for two years, Michael had to face the prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison. The way he was treated was cruel and criminal. But the jury saw through it all. They resisted the massive media pressure and acquitted Michael Jackson on all counts. (pp. 108-9)

The trial took its toll on MJ, whose physical and mental health deteriorated. I'll let you read the rest of the story in Monika Wiesak's riveting final chapters. I'll just mention the detail that "within days of Michael's passing, a short snippetwas released to the press of MJ performing a portion of his song They Don't Care About Us," which the media played over and over (p. 142). That's the song in which MJ complained of being "Jewed" and "Kiked". Could that be some kind of cryptic signature, Umbrella-man style?



But why exactly would MJ be destroyed and finally killed? Did Jewish Power feel threatened by his immense influence? MJ had once told Oprah Winfrey, "I believe that all art has as its ultimate goal, the union of the material and the spiritual, the human and the divine. I believe that to be the reason for the very existence of art" (p. iv). Isn't that the exact opposite of the direction pop music has taken since MJ's death? Check out Sam Smith's satanic performance at the 2023 Grammy's, watched by millions of children. Michael's nephew commented on X:

What is our world coming too?!!! People/organizations try to cancel someone who sang 'Heal The World', 'Man In The Mirror' and 'We Are The World' but are all good with this guy @samsmith performing this satanic brainwashing our youth.... No thanks.

In Man in the Mirror, from the album Bad (1988), MJ urges us: "If you wanna make the world a better place, take a look at yourself and then make a change." He explained in his autobiography Moon Walk: "It's the same thing Kennedy was talking about when he said, 'Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country'" (Wiesak p. 27). In the song "Another Part of Me" (1988) Michael sang about the unity of humanity:

I'm sending out a major love, and this is my message to you: The planets are lining up, we're bringing brighter days. They're all in line, waiting for you. Can't you see? You're just another part of me.

Perhaps Michael Jackson was destroyed because his call for peace and unity was resented by the powers that thrive through division and violence. His goodness was dangerously contagious.



It still is. Millions of people love and mourn him to this day, particularly among Black Americans. That's probably why the media continues to vilify him. It is reminding of what Jim DiEugenio called "the posthumous assassination of JFK," the obsession to "smother any legacy that might linger." In early 2019 was aired the slanderous TV documentary Leaving Neverland, based on the interviews of two adult men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who claimed that they had been raped by MJ, between 1988 and 1996. "The press reaction was brutal," writes Wiesak, "with zero due diligence. The headlines ran with the assumption that these two men were telling the truth. Virtually none of the published articles investigated the veracity of the claims" (p. 146). The press "cried out for the cancellation of Michael's music. It was not enough that they tormented Michael in life; they tried to destroy his memory and his music in death. There was no resting in peace for Michael Jackson" (p. 156).



In the end, MJ's destruction was also a show of strength: Jewish Power proved that they reigned supreme on the entertainment industry, and that no one could defy them without paying the utmost price. Killing the rebellious King of Pop was probably, for them, a challenge of the same magnitude as the killing in broad daylight of the American President who had resisted them. [...] Michael Jackson loved to be around children and to make them happy. Yes, it was not uncommon for many children, including his nephews and nieces, to hang around in Michael's bedroom for sleepover parties at Neverland. Do you see anything inappropriate in this video? To have twisted Michael's love for children as pedophilia is the most spiteful slander one can imagine. It is the work of very evil people.



It's important to remember this story of a good and innocent man accused of pedophilia again and again, in the light of today's revelations about P. Diddy (Sean Combs), whose 30-year-long career as a rapper and sex-blackmailer was launched by the the Jewish record executive Lucian Grainge, and by the gay Jewish producer Clive Davis.



Incidentally, we've found out recently that P. Diddy's head of security had been MJ's head of security for the last seven months of MJ's life, and the second man on the scene when MJ died. His name is Faheem Muhammad (listen to Ian Carrol here). Four days before his death, MJ asked Muhammad to call the holistic healthcare nurse Dr. Cherilyn Lee, who had earlier warned him against taking the propofol that Dr. Conrad Murray was giving him and that would ultimately kill him. Lee testified during Murray's manslaughter trial that she told Muhammad she would be there on June 25 to help Michael, and in the meantime, Muhammad should take Michael to the hospital immediately. But of course Muhammad did not take Michael to the hospital and Michael was dead instead on June 25. Muhammad declared on the stand that he doesn't recall Lee asking him to call 911 or take Michael to the hospital (here at 10:50). And now we learn from Rodney Jones Jr that P. Diddy calls Muhammad his "clean up guy", who has "the power to make people and problems disappear."