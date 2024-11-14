The Democrats are in a bear market trend, and they have failed to comprehend that their policies are anti-free society and human nature. The major peak for the Democrats, measured as a percent of the combined Senate and House, was 1823, when they were part of Slavery. Then, it collapsed into the late 19th century and rose, initially championing state’s rights, but then was dominated by the Silver Democrats trying to inflate their way to prosperity. That collapsed once again, and then they switched to Marxis, who won the day with Roosevelt, who recognized Communist Russia and adopted the Marxist agenda, which peaked in 1937.

That Democratic victory in 1937 led to the Crash that year, and the Democrats have constantly tried to seize control with that agenda of class warfare since 1937. Once they seized power under Biden in 2020, they reached at best 51% compared to Clinton, who had captured 58%. The Biden Administration then adopted the Woke Religion, but even in finance, every company that adopted this new Woke Religion indeed found that Go Woke = Go Broke. Even Disney was forced to shift direction when a family-oriented company turned anti-family, all in the name of this new Woke Religion. In all honesty, the best news for the Republicans is that the Democrats remain clueless as to why they lost so big because they are so deeply brainwashed that they cannot look at themselves even objectively.

The Democrats are so blinded by their hatred of Trump, and their attempt to imprison him and discredit him only exposed their internal corruption. They were so consumed with hate, throwing his name out 289 at their convention, that they convinced themselves nobody would vote for him. Because they are swamp creatures, they could not see how it was possible that people trusted Trump more than themselves and that he was personally more popular and trustworthy than Kamala.

The Democrats are collapsing, and their failure to understand that they no longer represent the average American with promises of taxing the rich that does nothing for society but put more money in the politician’s pockets. They won only one time with FDR with that Marxist message, and it has been dying ever since. Bernie Sanders came out and slammed the Democrats at least being objective. He said:

“It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them. While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they’re right.”

The Democrats are engaging in self-flagellation but refuse to acknowledge that Marxism is dying and that it could not be saved with Wokeness, which was not going over well in the corporate world. The world’s most excellent fund manager who beat even Warren Buffett, Nancy Pelosi, blames Biden for not dropping out sooner. This is like Hillary blaming Putin. Then there are those blaming Kamala and her handlers for spending one billion dollars and trying to dodge serious questions like declining to appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Forty-seven million people watched Trump’s 3 hr conversation with Rogan. Kamala owes tens of millions the Democratic Party will now have to pay, and Trump joked about offering to help Kamala pay off her debts.

Then, besides promising to wipe out student loans when only 34% of Americans are college graduates who earn more than the average person their age, it was a slap in the face to the rest of the working class just as opening the border when others had to learn the language and have the skill to get in. They insulted legal immigrants and much of the working class with their student loan push.

Then it came out that Big Pharma had their vaccine ready but withheld it until they knew that Trump would lose the election to give a boost to Biden. Many people lost their jobs refusing to get vaccinated, and now the truth is pouring out in anticipation of RFK. AIDS (Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) is now surging among people who received COVID mRNA vaccines, as the government data has been forced to admit. The British government’s PHE Vaccine Surveillance Report has revealed that doubly vaccinated 40-70-year-olds have lost 40% of their immune system capability compared to unvaccinated people.

The polls all claimed a landslide for Kamala, as Newsweek reported the prediction of Northwestern University’s Data Scientist Thomas Miller. They were all predicting a Kamala victory right up to the election. Even the New York Timesreported in their poll Harris would win.

The fact that the Guardian was offering mental health counseling for their journalists because Trump won demonstrates that they are so biased that too have become just another worthless propaganda mouthpiece for the LEFT agenda.

The entire climate-organized scheme to change the world is rapidly imploding because it has been based on misinformation and outright fraudulent data and theories. The energy agenda is switching from impractical wind generation, which has proven to be more of a scam and solar than a practical alternative agenda.

The Democrat’s Metaverse

Those who marvel at the resounding failure of Kamala Harris, despite spending virtually twice as much as Donald Trump as did Hillary Clinton in 2016, fail to grasp that they have been nothing more than pawns in the Neocon agenda of world imperialism. They have been dupped, manipulated, and brainwashed into policies that one can only describe as their atheist new Woke Religion where all the fundamental human values were said not to exist. They discriminated against women, refusing even to define what a woman is. Yet, in the next breath, they proclaim it is a woman’s right to kill her child, with some advocating abortion upon birth.

They attacked the family unit, seeking to have the state replace the parent where. California wanted to call a parent preventing an underage child from having a sex change would be child abuse, and the state would take the child from their parents. These were similar to Stalin’s teachings that the state was the parent, not the biological parents, during the USSR. A child who is incapable of having voluntary sex before 18 can change their sex at 13 without telling the parents. And California is making a parent’s refusal to the sex change of an underage child abuse to justify the State taking the child from the parents.

They promoted homosexuality and abortion solely to reduce the population. Even Justice Ginsberg, who was for women’s rights, stated that Roe vs Wade and the entire ABORTION agenda never had anything to do with women’s rights. It was always about reducing the population.

Meanwhile, Harris pushed the ABORTION issue, promising somehow to restore Roe vs Wade as if she could do a Constitutional Amendment which takes years and would have required not just both houses to be Democratic, but then every state would have to have ratified such an Amendment. There was no possible way she could have accomplished that, and the Democrats knew that was fake news, just as the Republicans could never get a Constitutional Amendment to outlaw ABORTION.

That was Bill Gates’ father’s agenda with Planned Parenthood. Then, it became profitable, even selling stem cells from aborted children. The man who was so concerned about population growth as his father contradicted it and then promoted vaccines to increase the population?

The Billionaire disease is when too much money propels them to think they can change the world, and it is only based upon their biased, uneducated view of humanity and history. Bill Gates quietly donated $50 million to back Kamala Harris to further this agenda of world domination of his vaccines that would conflict with his simultaneous goal to reduce the population.

Bill Gates is viewed as a major threat to humanity by so many. This advocate to reduce the population virtually controls the WHO and wants to dictate to the world with vaccines and lockdowns. This is certainly NOT to help humanity expand.

Then, all white people were racists, and, of course, their globalist metaverse to alter humanity did nothing but divide people and fuel hatred by demanding recognition for absolutely every possible variation, and some states actually outlawed the words father and mother for they may be offensive to an orphan. They went so far to the LEFT with their Woke Religion, becoming totally disconnected from the real world while ignoring the trend in the corporate world: GO WOKE – GO BROKE.

That should have been a clue to all the LEFTIST press who have proven that they are not worth reading anymore. They are the PRAVDA of Marxism. They are also either stupid or bloodthirsty to sell their propaganda, just as Pulitzer did to start the Spanish-American War to sell newspapers. They cherish a Pulitzer Prize, for he made his money with fake news drenched in blood, so he donated his money to create an award for journalism endorsed by a father of Fake News.

Then, the Democrats were taken over by the Neocons, advocating endless wars based on lies. They pretended to create world peace by bombing people into submission as they did in Yugoslavia. Kill all your adversaries; only then will we have peace. I think both Hitler and Napoleon tried to create European peace in that fashion.

The Democrats have refused to acknowledge that their entire Marxist agenda has failed. They have so bought their own political narrative about Trump that trying to label him a felon would surely send people running into their arms. They are not just living in the past when people respected the government and that the rule of law was honest, but they live in their created bubble where they all oat each other on the back in this groupthink support cocoon that they cannot see outside their bubble. This is what will destroy the Democratic Party, for like a trader who loses and blames everyone but his thinking and is bankrupted by refusing to look at himself, this is the fate of the Democratic Party.