By: Cliff Kincaid

You need to get angry. America has been sold out. Unless President Trump wins the trade war, which was started by our enemies, we will become a Red Chinese colony.

My gosh, can you believe items from the local Dollar Tree will go up from $1.25 to $1.50 or more? Horrors. ($1.25 was made the basic price for the store in 2021).

I am in the school of thought that believes President Trump is going too easy on our friends and foes in the matter of tariffs. Take China, for instance. We are told the tariffs could go as high as 70 percent on some Chinese goods. In my opinion, that is not high enough. As part of their preparations for war, they are currently conducting cyberwarfare against our people, stealing our medical records to use for bribery and blackmail purposes.

Why are we buying anything from the communists? Why is there a U.S.-China Business Council still operating in the United States? It is a Trojan horse.

Our leaders and their “intelligence agencies” have finally recognized that the China virus came out of China, from a Chinese military lab. We spend tens of billions on this kind of “intelligence” when common sense costs nothing. We need DOGE to clean house in the “Intelligence Community.”

The federal government admits it was the $16 trillion virus. That is one estimate of the cost in financial terms. That amounts to “roughly 90 percent of the annual GDP of the United States.” For a family of 4, one study says, the estimated loss would be nearly $200,000.

Yet we now hear the whiners complain that junk from China will cost a few cents more.

America has become a selfish and pampered nation.

Many are too young to remember (or they were not taught) that the Communist Chinese intervened massively on the side of the North Korean regime. American casualties of the United States during the Korean War (1950-1953) have been estimated at 54,260 dead, including 33,643 “battle deaths.” The U.S. settled on a stalemate in Korea, after American General Douglas MacArthur was prohibited from taking the fight to the communist-controlled Chinese mainland. He was fired by President Harry Truman, a Democrat who decided on a policy of containment of, rather than victory over, communism.

How do you measure the cost of those lives? How do you measure the lives lost to the China virus? How do you measure the cost in vaccines with side effects that were rushed into production without adequate safety measures?

Please look at the long list of companies in the U.S.-China Business Council and think about these companies working with a genocidal regime. Disgraceful.

America was suckered into this predicament with China in a decades-long process begun by Henry Kissinger and which accelerated under the guidance of Presidents Obama and Biden. China used tariffs to build up its industries while America deindustrialized. China purchased Joe and Hunter’s services.

At his April 2 announcement, Trump said it succinctly about the global elites from both major political parties, “They were wrong about China.” It was worse than wrong. It was treason.

Now that Trump is fighting back, he is supposed to be the villain. The hysterical reaction from some Republicans, the Democrats, and the “mainstream media” demonstrates the influence of the Communist Chinese over the corporate community and their puppets.

Let’s not forget that the China virus served to justify mail-in voting schemes in Democratic Party-controlled swing states that were susceptible to fraud. Trump called Americans to march on Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021, peacefully and patriotically to protest election fraud, leading to efforts by the Biden Justice Department, including United Nations-trained lawyer Jack Smith, to try to imprison Trump before the 2024 election. That failed.

Now, President Trump can make China pay, at least economically, as America re-arms and gets prepared for what is to come. He is trying to isolate and pressure the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Meanwhile, I am one of many who had our medical records stolen by the Chinese communists through a “ransomware” hack of my Frederick Health medical group. My personal story is not that important. What matters is that Frederick Health is a medical group serving top U.S. political, intelligence, and military officials in the DC-Maryland area. That gives the CCP additional leverage over these people to do their bidding.

Bruce Curley of the American Civil Defense Association tells me in an interview on my Rumble channel that the medical data now resides on a server in Red China. He discusses the cyberwarfare currently underway and what you personally can do about it.

Why are these electronic medical records so susceptible to hacking? One big vulnerability was the passage of Obamacare and the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH), part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, without adequate safeguards over medical records.

Before I was officially notified of the ransomware attack, I was getting suspicious about the IT systems of Frederick Health being shut down. My medical visits to Frederick Health during this period were done through paperwork, and the online portal was not functioning. It was a news story but no details were being provided. The FBI wouldn’t even comment.

As a participant in the public meetings of the (Frederick) Community Health Needs Assessment process that was then underway, I could find nothing in the draft document about the implications of the attack on Frederick Health on personal, health, and financial information.

Frederick Health had declared: “Maryland Law specifies that a request for any patient medical record must be in writing and must become a part of the person’s medical record. The medical records department protects the confidentiality of all patient information and will only release a patient’s medical record with the proper consent.”

That protection was not given. Now, Frederick Health is facing class action lawsuits.

As a member of the Frederick Health medical group, I did not understand the complete implications or nature of what this medical group had described as “a ransomware attack that disrupted some of our systems.” The firm had said, “We understand that many in our community have questions, and these investigations take time. We want to assure you that we will provide information when we have sufficient certainty around the details. Frederick Health is committed to fulfilling our legal notification obligations.”

I did not receive a response from Frederick Health to an email I sent them.

Soon thereafter, my wife and I were officially notified by mail that an “unauthorized person gained access” to the Frederick Health network and “copied certain files from a file share server.” We were told that documents that were compromised could include name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license number, medical record number, health insurance information, “and/or clinical information related to your care, not contained in our Electronic medical record.”

One can assume that this kind of personal medical information from certain people in the federal government, in the hands of the wrong people, could lead to national security problems.

That “unauthorized person,” I believe, is the CCP.

As a “solution,” Frederick Health is offering identity protection services and credit monitoring to those whose medical records were stolen.

That is not good enough. That does not rectify the problem of the Chinese Communists, the most likely receivers of the data, having this personal information. They failed to protect my personal medical information.

If you or your family members haven’t been affected in terms of health by the China virus, you will be damaged by the escalating costs in the health care system, some of which already went to a socialized medicine scheme that included electronic records under Obamacare that were not protected from hacking by the Red Chinese.

When you hear or see the whiners about higher tariffs on China, remember that their medical records could have been stolen by the CCP and have been used to bribe or blackmail Americans in positions of power. How many of them are scared? How many of them are bought? How many of them are addicted to cheap goods?

What price do you put on the release of your medical records?

These money grubbers in league with the Red Chinese are sick and traitorous. We need to apply DOGE to them, whether they are in the public or private sectors. What is more, they must be exposed and shamed. America’s survival depends on it.