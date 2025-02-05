COMMENT: Hi Martin,

In terms of trends determined by higher highs and lower lows, such as your analysis of the Democratic party in the US, stats like the crazy one below could probably tell a similar tale pertaining to the global warming fraud.

Just yesterday, a friend and I considered that winters in this part of Arkansas are colder than when I was a kid. While I don’t have the data to back it up, anecdotally, the winter trend is towards colder norms rather than warmer norms. Four years ago was a record low (in my lifetime) at 12 below.

Regards,

FA in Arkansas

REPLY: We have a lot of weather data, and this entire claim of global warming and that humans are the cause of climate change is not only stupid, it is arrogant. There is no evidence of what these people claim. The English Court ruled against Al Gore and his movie that his climate film presented nine ‘errors’ and was thus inappropriate. The climate zealots want to ignore that ruling and pretend it never happened.

Here is the data from New York City with records back to 1869. There is a normal climate cycle, and nothing shows any dramatic change in trends. We are headed into colder weather, and let us hope that the rise in volcanic activity does not produce one or two VE7 eruptions. Our computer warns that we are also at rise of a rise in volcanic activity. That can block the sun and result in a volcanic winter, so you should have food stashed for crops will fail during a volcanic winter, and people will starve.

There is a cycle to everything, including climate!