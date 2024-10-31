The majority of Americans are ready for the election to be over. The constant bombardment of political ads, emails, and texts has been overwhelming. The media has been covering Trump and Harris 24/7 through an extremely biased lens.

The Media Research Center conducted a study that found the evening news coverage of the presidential race has been the most one-sided display of fake journalism in history. Looking back to media coverage from July when Joe Biden was ousted from the race, ABC, CBS, and NBC have provided Kamala Harris with 78% positive coverage. In comparison, these agencies have only provided 15% negative or neutral coverage of Donald Trump.

The study followed 660 stories and noticed that the Big Three networks painted Kamala Harris as a hero in July. After the first Trump vs Harris debate in September, the Big Three revised its propaganda to focus on Donald Trump. Instead of painting Harris as an American hero, the narrative became a constant bombardment of demonizing the Republican nominee who was actually nominated.

The demonization of Trump has been stronger than during the 2016 US Presidential Election when the Big Three used 91% of airtime to provide negative air time for Trump as they also painted Hillary Clinton in a negative light 79% of the time. Even during the 2020 race, these media outlets only provided Joe Biden 66% positive coverage compared to 92% coverage on Trump.

The study also found that one-third of Trump’s airtime has covered his personal controversies, with the January 6 incident receiving the most airtime followed by Trump’s claim that the 2020 election was unfair. Harris only faced 5 minutes and 22 seconds of negative personal criticisms.

Immigration, the economy, and abortion are the three main issues that the media has covered. There is no denying that Harris is unprepared and has no solution to these crises. In terms of coverage on policies, the playing field is a bit more even with Trump receiving 63% negative coverage and Kamala 55%. Yet, the media rarely covers the issues Americans face, and this race has been turned into an American idol popularity contest.

Most concerning, 90% of the positive coverage Kamala Harris received simply celebrated her without mentioning her policies or past achievements. The media has pushed the “woman of color” narrative as if America needs a DEI hire to solve its issues

.

If Trump rightfully wins, the mainstream media will have a meltdown. The study only covered three networks but 99% of them are abiding by the same mockingbird media narrative that Trump is Hitler reincarnated. He will continue to be persecuted as long as he is in the public light or simply alive.