National Sovereignty is an interesting thing.

It extends to your border -- but not to people outside it. Thus neither does your law, which is a problem when you permit something to go inside your borders that other nations get mad enough about to consider designating you -- or said entities -- terrorist organizations.

You can argue that a nation has a "right" to harbor such or has no obligation to suppress and put a stop to them if you'd like, and within a nation's borders, so long as their actions remain there, other nations typically will leave that alone. They don't have to, but they usually will.

But as soon as they cross that border into another nation either in their effects or personally you got problems because you've already demonstrated either an inability or unwillingness to stop them.

Now Mexico is upset that several drug gangs have gotten that designation.

This, of course, could mean that we might drone them -- or do something even more-direct (like send in troops to capture or kill them.)

Sheinbaum made the remarks after the Trump administration designated six Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, stoking fears that President Donald Trump may be setting up the possibility for U.S. military action inside Mexico. "The Mexican people will not accept under any circumstances interventions, interference or any other act from abroad that could be harmful to the integrity, independence and sovereignty of the nation," Sheinbaum said.

Well that's rather simple: You either stop them, with finality, or we will including militarily and if you don't like it go **** yourself.

What are you going to do about it if we do? Whine like a little bitch? In all sobriety Mexico has little other choice, having deliberately refused to go after, arrest, imprison and if necessary kill these mother****ers for decades.

Former President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Sheinbaum’s predecessor, had already written into Mexican law limits to how foreign agents could operate in Mexico, limiting their independence and requiring that Mexican authorities be informed of their movements. Sheinbaum proposes enshrining those limits in the constitution.

Oh boy we're so scared of your little laws when it comes to our military.

Go ask Saddam about that. Or Khadafi. Or any one of a whole bunch of other *******s -- and may I remind you that you're a lot closer and thus its a lot easier and cheaper for us to come take care of the problem.

"What we want to make clear in the face of this designation is that we do not negotiate sovereignty," Sheinbaum said. "This cannot be an opportunity for the United States to invade our sovereignty."

Then put a stop to it.

Or whine like a little bitch when we do, because we're tired of your nation's **** in this regard and we're not going to be your toilet any longer. By the way, this includes the raw sewage you pump into the ocean right near our western border. Cut that **** out too, literally, or we might choose to collect it, fly over your cities and dump it back onto your heads.

You want to shoot back at us in defense of cartels and terroristic gangs?

That will end poorly for you, but if you're dumb enough to try it, well, you were warned.

Brrrrrrrrrt!

PS: For an example of how much we "fear" you I recommend you watch the Z fiasco at the Oval Office and learn something from it before you wind up with a nation that is as ****ed as Ukraine is. We can secure our border with military muscle, and more to the point there are a hell of a lot of Americans -- probably more than a million of us -- who will bring their own weapons and ammunition to the border, set up camp and shoot anything that tries to cross should you think you can play "tough gal" with us.