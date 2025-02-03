A Sapien Labs study links early smartphone use in teens to increased aggression, hallucinations, and detachment from reality.

Electromagnetic radiation (EMR) from devices may also contribute to behavioral and cognitive issues in children. In a world where smartphones are ubiquitous, a groundbreaking study reveals a troubling connection between early cellphone use and a surge in aggression, hallucinations, and detachment from reality among teenagers. Conducted by Sapien Labs, the research surveyed 10,475 adolescents aged 13 to 17 in the U.S. and India, uncovering a generational decline in mental health that experts warn could have dire consequences for society.

The findings, published in January, show that teens who receive smartphones at younger ages are more likely to experience anger, irritability, and even violent tendencies. Alarmingly, 37% of 13-year-olds reported suicidal thoughts, while nearly half felt detached from reality. With mental health deteriorating across younger generations, the study raises urgent questions about when—or if—teens should be given smartphones.

A generational decline in mental health

The study highlights a concerning generational trend: mental health and well-being are worse with each successive younger generation. Historically, psychological well-being followed a U-shaped curve, with younger and older generations faring better than middle-aged adults. However, that curve has collapsed, with today’s teens reporting poorer mental health than young adults, who in turn fare worse than older generations.

“The trend is particularly pronounced in girls,” the authors noted, with 65% of female respondents classified as “distressed or struggling” to the point of clinical concern. This decline is linked to the increasingly younger age at which children are receiving smartphones.

The study found that 13-year-olds are significantly more likely to experience aggression, anger, and hallucinations compared to 17-year-olds. For example, 37% of 13-year-olds reported feelings of aggression, compared to 27% of 17-year-olds. Similarly, 20% of 13-year-olds experienced hallucinations, a figure that drops to 12% among 17-year-olds.

“These rapidly increasing problems of aggression and anger & irritability, particularly in females, can in a large part be attributed to the increasingly younger age at which children are now getting a smartphone,” the authors wrote. They noted that 13-year-olds typically received their first phone at age 10, while 17-year-olds got theirs at 11 or 12.

The researchers also found that nearly half of teens felt detached from reality, while over half reported that feelings of sadness, guilt, and anxiety caused serious problems in their daily lives.

The role of EMR exposure

While the study primarily focused on the psychological impacts of smartphone use, some experts argue that electromagnetic radiation (EMR) emitted by devices could also play a role. W. Scott McCollough, lead litigator for Children’s Health Defense’s EMR & Wireless cases, pointed to studies showing that EMR exposure can lead to behavioral changes and decreased cognitive ability in children.

“The RF radiation of the devices itself is just as harmful as the content that the user engages with,” said Miriam Eckenfels, director of CHD’s EMR & Wireless Program.

The study’s authors urge parents to delay giving their children smartphones until at least age 13, emphasizing the need for healthier social development.

Addiction psychologist Dr. Nicholas Kardaras, who was not involved in the study, echoed these concerns. “Screen time essentially acts as a toxin that stunts both brain development and social development,” he said. “The younger a kid is when given a device, the higher the likelihood of mental health issues later on.”

A troubling future

The study paints a grim picture of the future if current trends continue. With children receiving smartphones at increasingly younger ages—sometimes as early as toddlerhood—the mental health crisis among teens shows no signs of abating.

As Tara Thiagarajan, chief scientist at Sapien Labs, warned, “Once you have a phone, you spend a lot less time with in-person interaction, and the less you have in-person interaction, the less integrated you are into the real social fabric.”

The findings serve as a wake-up call for parents, educators, and policymakers to rethink the role of smartphones in young lives. Without intervention, the study suggests, society may face a future where aggression, detachment, and mental health struggles become the norm for the next generation.