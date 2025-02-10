The Washington Post reported Friday that the United Kingdom’s deep state has demanded that Apple create a back door for them to retrieve all the content any Apple user worldwide has uploaded to the cloud—what would be an unprecedented erosion of online privacy and civil liberties. This works because once the UK seizes your data, they can hand that to the Feds in the states, and your Constitutional rights are NOT violated because the US government did not illegally seize it without a warrant.

The American Revolution Was Over This Very Issue

And Starmer’s Government is Doing What King George III Did

I store NOTHING in the cloud – EVER!!!!! Why? Because the government can order them to turn over whatever they want without your knowledge. Since they merely store it, they turn it over without blinking an eye. They have NO CONSTITUTIONAL interest in whatever it might be. When they then create laws like they have on child pornography that the mere possession is a crime and they do not need to prove that you actually obtained it or from where, if they claim you had it in the cloud, that would be it. You do not even get to pack your bags or bring a toothbrush.

Under no circumstances ever store ANYTHING in the cloud, for you have no constitutional rights, and they can claim whatever they desire. They can put stud=ff in your account and send you to prison, saying it is yours and no judge will listen to you – EVER! The Washington Post reported that the British government’s undisclosed order was issued last month. It requires Apple to give officials blanket capability to view fully encrypted material. This means that Apple MUST assist British authorities on command. The Post noted that the access sought by the UK “has no known precedent in major democracies.”

The LEFT only cares about themselves, and if you dare to resist, you must be guilty. The Starmer government is destroying civilization, crumbling the very basic foundation of liberty. They want something – how dare you say no!!!!!!!!!!!!! The LEFT is ruthless, and this is how they destroy everything. Biden, when he was president, targeted guns with the end goal of disarming America entirely. He has stated: “No amendment to the Constitution is absolute.” The fundamental objective is to compel everyone to register every gun so they can enter your house without a warrant to seize your weapons.

The Fourth Amendment declares,

“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

James Otis (1725-1783)

The entire American Revolution was born over illegal searches by the king. It is very sad that Biden and the Democrats have no respect for the Constitution whatsoever. John Adams, Second President, listened to the four-hour speech of the defense lawyer James Otis (1725-1783), who argued against the king’s Writs of Assistance in February 1761 that allowed the government to search whatever they suspected for any reason arbitrarily. History repeats. This is precisely what the Democrats are arguing before the Supreme Court to eliminate the Fourth Amendment. This is devastating to human rights and the very idea of a free society of “We the People.” It is a terrible day we fac,e and this is why I say republics are the worst form of government. Biden never said anything about these objectives. He gets people to vote for him on a false agenda, no different than a fund manager giving a false report claiming he made 300% last year when he really lost 50%. This is outright FRAUD!

Otis argued that the Writs of Assistance, which required no probable cause, placed “the liberty of every man in the hands of every petty officer.” This was in February 1761 in Boston, and the famous debate in which it occurred was perhaps the most prominent event, which inaugurated the resistance of the colonies to the oppressions of the mother country. “Then and there,” said John Adams, “then and there was the first scene of the first act of opposition to the arbitrary claims of Great Britain. Then and there, the child Independence was born.” History indeed repeats. The tyranny of the Biden Administration is unfolding, as was the case under King George III.

Here are a few excerpts from that famous speech of James Otis that so moved John Adams and inspired the birth of the American Revolution.

I will to my dying day oppose, with all the powers and faculties God has given me, all such instruments of slavery on the one hand and villainy on the other as this Writ of Assistance is. It appears to me the worst instrument of arbitrary power, the most destructive of English liberty and the fundamental principles of law, that ever was found in an English law-book…

The writ prayed for in this petition, being general, is illegal. It is a power that places the liberty of every man in the hands of every petty officer. I say I admit that special Writs of Assistance, to search special places, may be granted to certain persons on oath. But I deny that the writ now prayed for can be granted…

In the first place, the writ is universal, being directed “to all and singular justices, sheriffs, constables, and all other officers and subjects”; so that, in short, it is directed to every subject in the King’s dominions. Everyone with this writ may be a tyrant; if this commission be legal, a tyrant in a legal manner, also, may control, imprison, or murder any one within the realm. In the next place, it is perpetual; there is no return. A man is accountable to no person for his doings. Every man may reign secure in his petty tyranny, and spread terror and desolation around him, until the trump of the Archangel shall excite different emotions in his soul. In the third place, a person with this writ, in the daytime, may enter all houses, shops, etc., at will, and command all to assist him. Fourthly, by this writ not only deputies, etc., but even their menial servants, are allowed to lord it over us…

One of the most essential branches of English liberty is the freedom of one’s house. A man’s house is his castle; and whilst he is quiet, he is as well guarded as a prince in his castle. This writ, if it should be declared legal, would totally annihilate this privilege. Custom-house officers may enter our houses when they please; we are commanded to permit their entry. Their menial servants may enter, may break locks, bars, and everything in their way; and whether they break through malice or revenge, no man, no court can inquire. Bare suspicion without oath is sufficient.

Let me make something VERY clear. To enter your home without a warrant means they do not have to claim there is probable cause that you even have anything. What Starmer has decreed is precisely what started the American Revolution. The LEFT is always ruthless, for they constantly claim they are the victims of anyone who has more than they do,