I strongly suspect that solar panels won’t work properly in the future.
Activists have for some time been filling the sky with toxic minerals which, they say, will help block the sun’s rays. These minerals are what make the sky perennially hazy.
So how will the solar panels work?
If they ever give out gold medals for irony then this phenomenon deserves a mention.
In the meantime, of course, vast acreages of good farmland will have been ruined.
NOTE
Taken from `Truth Teller: The Price’ by Vernon Coleman. The book is available from the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com
Copyright Vernon Coleman January 2025
From Truth Teller
And they look hideous! Almost as hideous as wind farms
No, solar panels are NOT just "useless." Insurance companies refuse to insure houses now with panels on them, especially after even Amazon took them off its roofs:
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/teacher-who-is-causing-energy-shortages
Did I mention they cost an amount that I would never get back?