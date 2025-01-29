I strongly suspect that solar panels won’t work properly in the future.



Activists have for some time been filling the sky with toxic minerals which, they say, will help block the sun’s rays. These minerals are what make the sky perennially hazy.



So how will the solar panels work?



If they ever give out gold medals for irony then this phenomenon deserves a mention.



In the meantime, of course, vast acreages of good farmland will have been ruined.



NOTE

Taken from `Truth Teller: The Price’ by Vernon Coleman. The book is available from the bookshop on www.vernoncoleman.com



Copyright Vernon Coleman January 2025



From Truth Teller

