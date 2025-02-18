Yes, there are far more “eligible” Social Security numbers than there are citizens in the USA. This might be the biggest fraud in history. What a fool I have been. I could have been collecting Social Security for my ancestors who fought in the American Revolution. Looking at this, perhaps my relatives who fought in the English Civil War could also have been collecting Social Security.

Temple of Alexandria & the Black Bust of Caesar

Commissioned by Cleopatra

I have said many times that history repeats because human nature never changes. Elon Must is fulfilling the same role that Julius Caesar did when he crossed the Rubicon. The corrupt fake news of the day of Cicero painted Caesar as this ruthless dictator. However, when he crossed the Rubicon, the people cheered, and he did NOT have to fight his way to Rome. The Senate was as corrupt as our government, and they fled to Asia because the people despised them. There was a major debt crisis which we are soon to experience as well.

However, Caesar conducted a census in a novel way, just as Musk is going through the corruption of the Deep State. Caesar made landlords help him complete the list of people who were fraudulently claiming welfare. Caesar went street by street and reduced the duplicate fake recipients from 320,000 to 150,00 – the number of householders who might draw free grain.

By making the landlords account for their properties, Caesar eliminated the hoax of creating fake residences and names to collect free grain and resell it. The reduction of more than 50% by just forcing a census exposed the corruption that infiltrated even this expenditure.

Caesar did away with the nuisance of summoning everyone periodically for enrolment in the register, where people could show up claiming several identities. Caesar made the praetors keep it up to date, replacing the names of dead men with those of others not yet listed.

Suetonius also tells us, “Caesar dissolved all workers’ guilds except the ancient ones.” (Id./42,3). Caesar put an end to the proliferation of unions (trade guilds) that were raising prices, as they still do today.

Elizabeth Warren threw a temper tantrum at RFK defending Big Pharma. Then, she is against Musk and DOGE. Exactly where do these Democrats stand? With the Deep State pretending to care about the people while filling their own pockets? Perhaps Warren is trying to catch up to her mentor, Nancy Pelosi, who perhaps wanted to make it to billionaire status but had to leave with just $202 million. Why get an MBA? Just practice lying in the mirror with a straight face, and you, too, can become amazingly rich.

