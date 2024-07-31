The decision by the UK’s new Labour Government to punish and kill many of Britain’s oldest and most vulnerable citizens by removing the life-saving winter fuel allowance should not come as a surprise. After all, far left wing politicians know that most elderly people aren’t stupid enough to vote for them. This is partly punishment.

Starmer’s communist government is committed to the wicked insanity known as Net Zero – the ruthless plan to pander to the privileged, vocal and ignorant few by reducing the size of the population, killing the elderly, the sick and the truly poor (and therefore unwanted citizens) by forcing the UK into an energy crisis and by destroying what is left of hope and ambition and by devising policies which will cause greatest harm to the weakest and most vulnerable members of society.



No one should be fooled by the Labour Party’s fake concern for the poor and the sick. The Labour Party consists of men and women (and probably inbetweenies) who are securely settled within the Establishment and just as rich and well-connected as the odious Tory party plutocrats who were rejected by a furious electorate.



Now that an overtly communist government is in charge the only thing that is going to change is that the State is going to get ever bigger and more ruthless and intrusive and individuals are going to be crushed into submission.



We are now racing at top speed into the inhuman world which Orwell, Huxley and Waugh warned us about – a world of privileged bureaucrats and ruthless, insane billionaires.



Don’t be fooled by Starmer’s paper thin impersonation of a harmless council bureaucrat. Sir Keir Starmer is a lawyer married to a lawyer, a multi-millionaire who lives in a million pound plus home, owns valuable land, earns the best part of £200,000 a year and who, during the last Parliament, did a passably convincing impersonation of a footballer’s wife by grabbing £76,000 worth of free suits and tickets for pop concerts and football matches. Starmer and his odious supporters are Britain’s version of the Soviet politburo – men and women who enjoyed great privileges and perks which were denied to the starving and oppressed serfs.



Taking away the winter fuel allowance from the poorest of the poor – the elderly struggling to survive on the western world’s poorest pension and unwilling to claim charity or benefits – was an unforgiveable political act of premeditated cruelty. The result will be that the number of old people dying of the cold next winter will rocket to well over 100,000. They know that will happen, of course.



The Labour Party seems to have plenty of our money to throw to its left wing union supporters and voters. Aggressive, ruthless junior doctors who let patients suffer get a 22% pay rise and slightly less aggressive and murderous teachers, civil servants, etc. get slightly less – but still inflation busting – extra loot.



There is plenty of money to toss to migrants (many of whom hate England the English but vote Labour) and lorry loads of cash to satisfy several million malingering Labour supporters whose reluctance not to work fits neatly into the mood of the Great Reset – many of them claiming to suffer so badly from an exaggerated disease called Long Covid that they feel they will never be able to work again.



But the Government, which has allowed the BBC to renege on its deal to give the over 75s free TV licences – is cutting the pathetic (but nevertheless life-saving) £300 a year given to the most vulnerable members of our society.



Let me tell you something you may not know about the pensions old people get in Britain.



The mainstream media will tell you that pensioners in the UK receive £221.20 a week.



As usual with the mainstream media that is a lie.



The £221.20 is only paid to men born after 6.4.1951 and to women born after 6.4.1953.



The hapless elderly who were silly enough to be born before those dates (and who, believe me, feel the cold more and need to spend more on heating) receive £169.50 a week.



They are punished to the tune of £51.70 a week for the crime of being too old.



It doesn’t matter that they worked all their lives and paid all their taxes and national insurance stamps.



They are still fined £51.70 a week for the crime of being too old to receive the full State pension.



The Government hates old people and wants them to die – as quickly as possible. < br>

Killing the elderly is an essential part of Net Zero and the route to the Great Reset.



But don’t breathe a sigh of relief if you are not a pensioner.



Starmer’s bunch of rancid, malignant muggers, pickpockets and thugs are after everyone with hope, ambition and a small amount of savings. They want to destroy everything you hold dear.



Millionaire Sir Keir Starmer (and let’s not forget the knighthood) has defined `working people’ as only those without any savings.



According to Starmer, if you work 60 hours a week and have £50 saved you are not a working person.



And this greed, grasping man (£76,000 in free suits, etc. in the last Parliament) has talked about extra taxes being put on anyone who has managed to save more than £1,000 from their taxed earnings.



Anyone with a few quid put aside for a rainy day is going to be clobbered. Starmer and Co will punish and tax the careful, the frugal, the sensible and the would-be independent. He doesn’t want to equalise society by pulling up the poor. He wants to equalise society by crushing anyone with a few quid set aside – even though their savings came from money they earned and which has already been taxed.



The UK’s Labour Party received 20% of the vote at the last election. Four out of five citizens did NOT vote for Starmer because they could see what was coming.



Starmer and company will kill the elderly and use a menu of new taxes to destroy the middle classes, the entrepreneurs, the independent minded and the hopeful and ambitious. They’ll create a truly communist society and drive us through Net Zero and into the Great Reset.



And around the world all left wing politicians are planning to do the same.



Most people have no idea how bad things are going to get.



Make sure you understand by reading Jack King’s astonishing new book entitled `Net Zero Will Destroy You and Everything You Care About’. You can buy a paperback or an eBook version on Amazon.



I am banned from all mainstream media, all social media, YouTube, etc. and so please make sure you share this article with everyone you can reach.