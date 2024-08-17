AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Reports of shots being fired during Lucy C. Laney High School’s first football game of the season.
The incident happened during the 3rd quarter of Laney’s home game against Westside, Friday night.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Augusta Court at Blounts Avenue for reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Laney High School’s football field.
No victims have been located, but investigators have found cartridge casings and property damage.
Officials state that all gunshots were fired outside of the stadium. No suspects have been identified.
No further details have been released.
My comments from late last night (10:53 PM)
The reality is I went early to pick up my granddaughter from her high school football game and when I got there she informed me that shots had been fired and the game ended in the third quarter 7-6 due to it being called off early. Approximately 1000+ people that attended the game all fled for safety due these shots being fired, including 1 that was close enough to my granddaughter that she clearly heard it pass by her ear.
This is intolerable and unacceptable, and is worse than an incident that occurred in 2022.
What if my granddaughter was hit and had to be evacuated to the hospital, or dead.
