AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Reports of shots being fired during Lucy C. Laney High School’s first football game of the season.

The incident happened during the 3rd quarter of Laney’s home game against Westside, Friday night.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Augusta Court at Blounts Avenue for reports of multiple gunshots in the area of Laney High School’s football field.

No victims have been located, but investigators have found cartridge casings and property damage.

Officials state that all gunshots were fired outside of the stadium. No suspects have been identified.

No further details have been released.