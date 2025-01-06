Image of the real English government by Grok

I worked for 20 years with a lawyer who was the most brilliant man I’ve ever known. After 9/11, he said something to me that I’ve never forgotten: Islam is all about controlling women for sexual access. Muslim men sequester their women for their private access, and they view all non-Muslim women as available for sexual use by Muslim men. Their war on the West is to maintain their women and obtain Western women. (And, of course, the big ticket item for martyrdom is those 72 heavenly virgins each martyr gets to despoil.)

I thought of my friend’s insight when I read an essay from The Telegraph entitled “How the grooming gangs scandal was covered up.” The subtitle is, “The child victims of rape were denied justice and protection from the state to preserve the image of a successful multicultural society.” (I do not believe the essay is behind a paywall, but if it is, you can also find it here.)

The article offers some insights into how Muslims believe non-Muslim women deserve to be treated—and you’d better have a strong stomach:

The following paragraph makes for difficult reading. But you should read it, if you can. It’s drawn from Judge Peter Rook’s 2013 sentencing of Mohammed Karrar in Oxford. Mohammed prepared his victim “for gang anal rape by using a pump... You subjected her to a gang rape by five or six men. At one point she had four men inside her. A red ball was placed in her mouth to keep her quiet.” [snip] In Telford, Lucy Lowe died at 16 alongside her mother and sister when her abuser set fire to her home in 2000. She had given birth to Azhar Ali Mahmood’s child when she was just 14, and was pregnant when she was killed. Her death was subsequently used to threaten other children. The Telford Inquiry found particularly brutal threats. When one victim aged 12 told her mother, and the mother called the police, “there was about six or seven Asian men who came to my house. They threatened my mum saying they’ll petrol bomb my house if we don’t drop the charges.”

(The above stories, of course, are just the tip of the iceberg. They were repeated across England, with horrifying variations on these themes.)

In addition to highlighting at least a little of the horrible abuse visited on young British children (mostly girls, but occasionally boys), with estimates ranging from tens of thousands to a million children being trafficked over thirty years, the other point the article makes is that both local governments and the national government were terrified of making their Muslim residents angry, lest it harm multicultural cohesion. Thus, to placate Muslims, who sometimes made up as little as 3% of a local community at the time, and to support the lie that multiculturalism (as opposed to assimilation) is a net benefit, British institutions willingly sacrificed British children.

Another thing comes through in the essay, although it’s subtle and never clearly stated: The trafficked British children mostly didn’t have fathers, or their fathers were cowed by the police or by threats from Muslim men.

Multiple pathologies were operating there: The pathology of the war on the nuclear family, the pathology of people so lacking in cultural values that they were unable to stand up for them, the pathology of a culture in which free speech is forbidden against those whom the political class values (i.e., Muslims), and the pathology of a disarmed society, which means that the government is the master, not the servant, of the people.

We in America are still clinging by our fingertips to guns and free speech (and we can thank Elon Musk for the latter), but we, too, have broken nuclear families while our elite and academic classes are relentlessly chipping away at our constitutional, Judeo-Christian, American values and replacing them with a mindless reverence for “multiculturalism.” The UK is falling into the abyss; we are teetering on the edge.

The other day, when I wrote about this, I suggested that Elon Musk, by bringing to light the way British institutions are trying to bury the rape gang story, might bring down Prime Minister Starmer’s vile Labour government, paving the way for Nigel Farage and his Reform UK party to come to power. I’ve since changed my mind.

A British government falls and calls immediate elections when a vote of “no confidence” comes from within the party. But in this case, everyone in the party is complicit either in the cover-up (including, possibly, Starmer himself) or in the values that led to the pass given to Islamic sex depredations against British children. Because the government is the problem, it cannot solve the problem.

Nor will pressure from the people change that. The people are helpless, having willingly (and often smugly) given up their arms. They pose no threat to the government, so their rage is ineffectual in changing the status quo.

And lastly, I can assure you that King Charles will not touch this whole thing with a ten-foot pole. He is a leftist, and there’s no indication that he is a morally courageous man. The demand that he dissolve the government will fall on deaf ears.

At the end of the day, Muslims fight for sex, and the British government fights for the Muslim right to rape British teenage girls. A country that once believed in itself and practiced muscular Christianity is now nothing more than a sleazy pimp for Islam.