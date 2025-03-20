Minority Leader of the US Senate Chuck Schumer admitted on national television what the government thinks of the people—your money belongs to them. “Their attitude is, ‘I made my money all by myself. How dare your government take my money from me?'” Schumer stated in a mocking tone.

“I don’t want to pay taxes. Or, I built my company with my bare hands. How dare your government tell me how I should treat my customers, the land and water that I own, or my employees?” Schumer, with an estimated net worth of $81 million, continued. “They hate government. Government’s a barrier to people, a barrier to stop them from doing things. They want to destroy it. We are not letting them do it, and we’re united. Okay.” This further emphasized his view that certain individuals see the government as an obstacle and wish to dismantle it.”

People hate the government due to career politicians like Schumer who believe they have the right to control the people through excessive taxation. Schumer and others who constantly push for tax increases genuinely believe that the people are stealing from the government. Forget that you pay taxes on everything you own, sell, and save—the government needs MORE to fund agendas that the people do not vote on.

DOGE has been highlighting how utterly irresponsible and reckless government spending has become. No one voted to fund transgender care in Bangladesh, for example, or the infinite funds sent to secure foreign borders. The Constitutional protection of no taxation without representation has been eliminated. It matters not how much the government collects from the people as it will NEVER be sufficient to cover their spending, let alone the national debt that is a ticking time bomb.

Then you have people like Chuck Schumer who have NEVER held a job outside of politics and could not be further removed from the valid concerns of the people he claims to represent. He has made his fortune through LOBBYING and CORRUPTION off the backs of those who actually WORK and contribute to our economy. These are the swamp creatures who repeatedly raise our taxes, year after year, and hypocritically mock us for desiring a better quality of life.

Direct taxation is what the Founding Fathers in the US forbid. Politicians are destroying the world economy and this issue is certainly not unique to America. The Common Reporting Standard (CRS) is an information standard for the automatic exchange of tax and financial information on a global level. It was put together by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) back in 2014. Its purpose was to hunt down tax evasion primarily for the European Union. They took the concept from the US Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA), which imposed liabilities on foreign institutions if they did not report what Americans were doing outside the country.

The globalist trend toward Marxism where “you will own nothing and be happy” is precisely why our computer believes we are in for a complete change in the structure of government. Beforehand, we will see governments attempt to collect MORE from the people through new and increased taxes. The left wishes to increase the public sector so that everyone is utterly dependent on the government for survival. CBDC will create a cashless society to ensure governments can track and collect money instantaneously, as the main premise behind CBDC is the belief that the people should be paying at least 35% more to our overlords.

Nations crumble when governments continually rob the people through taxation.