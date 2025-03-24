Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is finally becoming an honest politician. First, he openly told Americans that he believed they were greedy for questioning taxation. Then, he admitted on live TV that the Democrats intentionally weighted the courts with judges in a direct attempt to beat Donald Trump. Will he admit that they played a role in Trump’s assassination attempts next?

“There are those who believe that we are, in real-time, living through an assault on the constitutional order. Do you believe that we are in a constitutional crisis right now?” the host asked.

“Yes,” Schumer responded, adding, “Our democracy is at risk because Donald Trump shows that he wishes to violate the laws in many, many different ways. Then Schumer said what we all suspected out loud: “The good news here is, we did put 235 judges—progressive judges, judges not under the control of Trump—last year on the bench, and they are ruling against Trump time after time after time.”

It is beyond hypocritical for these corrupt lawmakers to claim Trump is the one putting our democracy at risk. The new democrats of today cannot stand US democracy because they have no authoritative power when the people have a voice. Schumer said he hopes these judges will overturn Trump’s rulings again and again. Progressive judges have already forced funds to continue flowing to the National Institute of Health, they pushed back against defunding USAID, and attempted to prevent migrants from being deported. At every turn, Democrat-installed political activists posing as judges are overruling the president.

These people have no respect for US democracy or law and order. These partisan, dishonorable judges are incapable of ruling impartially. They gained their position by playing dirty for the Dems, and now there are over 100 cases open against the people, and not directly aginst Trump, as the people of the United States voted for Trump and the policies he represents. All 235 judges are attempting to block Trump at every turn because they’d rather see the nation burn to the ground than a successful Trump presidency, especially since many of these rulings are undoing the damage caused by the former autopen president’s administration.

All 235 judges are not abiding by the Constitution that they have sworn to uphold and should be impeached as they are unable and unwilling to rule unbiasedly. The left is openly manipulating public policy and committing crimes in plain sight. So far, according to Schumer who cannot keep his foot out of his mouth, the Democrats have “won” 87% of cases against Trump. He admitted that the Democrats have paid off thousands of activists to work on “defeating the president.” They certainly do not want to reduce government or give power to the states because progressive policies are not popular with the American people. The Democrats are especially offended by DOGE because they did not want the people to see how recklessly they have spent our tax dollars on useless programs and NGOs that funnel back into their personal wallets.

The media says Trump is a dictator for demanding that these judges vacate their positions immediately. The Supreme Court needs to get involved here. Not only should the judges be impeached, but the swamp character like Schumer who have discarded the rule of law do not belong in office. When judges are immune and above the law, impossible to impeach, and they cannot be fired for life like a monarch, there can be no actual rule of law. Judges will interpret the law how they like to support their political agenda. Our American legal system has to be just scrapped. These are jobs that could and should be lost to AI.